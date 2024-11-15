Season 5 of The Equalizer is heating up at CBS with Episode 4 about to pick things back up this Sunday following a delay last weekend. After the team races to save a young hacker caught up with a bad crew, however, Episode 5 has a tense new storyline lined up with some emotional stakes for Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and a greater focus on the future for Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes). The network unveiled a new set of photos previewing the forthcoming installment alongside a synopsis that teases what lies ahead for everyone in Robyn's life. In particular, "Take My Life... Please!" promises some new developments in the complicated relationship between the guardian angel and Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles).

Episode 5 is directed by Richard Lyons and penned by Vanessa K. Herron, a duo who previously joined forces for the Season 3 episode "No Way Out." In their latest collaboration, the team is on the hunt to find the person who's trying to put out a hit on a stand-up comedian. As the investigation unfolds, Robyn is left to work through her feelings for Dante, who, himself, has his own problems to deal with. He's still in town trying to decide a course of action with Big Ben (Danny Johnson). Meanwhile, Delilah is still on the college search, with Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) accompanying her throughout the daunting, yet exciting process.

The images see Robyn hard at work, gathering information in the park and parking lots before making a few arrests with the help of Melody (Liza Lapira). When the job isn't immediately calling her, however, she's spending some time with Dante, strolling along with him by the water before the pair turn the heat up a little. Season 4 ended with a jaw-dropping decision by Dante to take a lucrative promotion in Los Angeles, a move that Robyn encouraged even if it meant the heartbreaking end of their budding relationship. You can cut the romantic tension with a knife in their meeting, but we'll have to wait to see where things lead in the encounter before he ultimately has to leave again. On Delilah's front, the college search appears to be going well as she meets some friends and seems genuinely excited about what the future holds for her.

'The Equalizer' Is About to Take Over a New Time Slot