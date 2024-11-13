The return of Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall has been signed, sealed, and delivered, with CBS announcing its schedule for the upcoming year. Since October, fans have been tuning into the network on Sunday nights to catch up with the Season 5 adventures of the actress’ vigilante, and, while the day will remain the same, the title is taking a little time bump in the new year. Beginning on February 16, 2025, fans can plan to tune into The Equalizer at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the credits of the brand-new Morris Chestnut (Reasonable Doubt) led detective series, Watson.

We are now four episodes into the first half of The Equalizer’s fifth season and audiences still can’t seem to get enough of the procedural series that sees Latifah step into the role of the ex-CIA agent, Robyn McCall. So far, the CBS favorite has kept up with building solid character arcs and giving us plenty of action while we watch Latifah’s character kick butt and take names all over the city. Plus, the show has already delivered a wonderful Halloween-centered episode, titled “Haunted Heights,” with an equally cleverly crafted and promising holiday-themed installment just around the corner with the December 8 arrival of “Slay Ride,” which will also serve as the finale for the first half of the season.

Along with Latifah’s Robyn McCall, viewers were let back into the lives of several other key characters, including Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black) as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsett, Adam Goldberg (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira (Inside Out 2) as Melody “Mel” Bayani, Tory Kittles (Get Rich or Die Tryin’) as Marcus Dante, and Laya DeLeon Hayes (The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster) as Delilah.

The History of ‘The Equalizer’

The story of The Equalizer has been around for nearly four decades, with The Wicker Man star, Edward Woodard, first taking on the responsibility of ex-CIA agent Robert McCall and delivering justice to those who need it the most. In the years since, icon Denzel Washington has picked up the guns and gotten to work in a trilogy of films helmed by Training Day director, Antoine Fuqua. Recognizing the popularity of the vigilante’s story, CBS shook things up a bit in 2021, when they dropped Latifah into the leading role, flipping gender stereotypes on their head. Since then, the series has been one of the network’s most successful and continues to show no signs of slowing down.

Check out the next episode of The Equalizer on CBS this Sunday, and get caught up on the series in its entirety now streaming on Paramount+.

