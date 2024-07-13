The Big Picture Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer, blending action, drama, and social issues for fans to enjoy.

Season 5 promises deeper exploration of McCall's past, high-stakes missions, and new adversaries.

The Season 4 finale left fans on an emotional cliffhanger as Dante makes a tough decision about his future.

CBS's hit series The Equalizer, starring the irrepressible Queen Latifah, is set to return for its fifth season on Sunday, October 27. The season premiere will air from 9:30 to 10:30 PM ET/PT, before settling into its regular timeslot of 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT on Sundays, starting November 3. The Equalizer continues to follow Robyn McCall, portrayed by Queen Latifah, a former CIA operative who uses her skills to help those in desperate situations while maintaining the facade of a regular single mother. The series blends action, drama, and social issues, providing a fresh take on the classic '80s show.

The ensemble cast also includes Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah, with recurring appearances from notable guest stars like Donal Logue as Colton Fisk and Ilfenesh Hadera as Michelle Chambers, a former CIA colleague of McCall

Season 5 will go deeper into McCall's complex past and the challenges she faces balancing her covert operations with her family life. Fans can expect high-stakes missions, new adversaries, and the return of beloved characters to the show. The premiere episode will undoubtedly set the tone for an exciting new chapter, as McCall navigates new threats and continues her quest for justice.

How Did Season 4 of 'The Equalizer' End?

The Season 4 finale ended on an emotional and dramatic note. After kissing Robyn McCall in the penultimate episode, Dante appears hopeful about their future together. The duo excels during a training exercise, reaffirming their status as an exceptional team. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when Captain Watkins offers Dante a transfer to California to join a Federal Task Force targeting a ring of child predators. While it's a promotion on paper, Watkins warns Dante that refusing the transfer would bind him to a desk job for the remainder of his career.

Dante faces a tough decision, as his growing relationship with Robyn gives him a strong reason to stay in New York. He discusses the offer with Robyn, who wants him to stay but initially refrains from voicing her feelings.

Meanwhile, the Malik brothers seek revenge for their father's fate by abducting Mel. Robyn and Dante play crucial roles in rescuing her. The ordeal deeply affects Mel, leading her to temporarily leave the equalizing team to focus on personal healing. Dee also decides to stay and help those around her instead of attending military school.

Ultimately, Robyn confronts her feelings for Dante, only to find out he has decided to take the job in California. The episode concludes with Dante walking away from Robyn, leaving her in tears. Don’t miss the thrilling return of The Equalizer on October 27 at 9:30 PM ET/PT, and make sure to tune in to its regular timeslot starting November 3 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

