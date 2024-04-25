The Big Picture Queen Latifah's hit show The Equalizer renewed for fifth season due to strong viewership and growing popularity.

It’s been a tough year for TV renewals but Queen Latifah will keep on fighting the good fight as CBS has renewed The Equalizer for a fifth season. The hit drama stars the celebrated actress as Robyn McCall - an ex-CIA agent who turned into an almost vigilante like people for those who have no one else in their corner. The renewal was a no-brainer for the network as The Equalizer has proved time and time again that, like its leading character, it’s one for the people. On average, each new episode draws in somewhere around 7.89 million viewers, according to Nielsen, and only continues to grow its numbers after it drops on streaming.

The last few seasons of The Equalizer have shown the juxtaposition of Robyn McCall trying to keep her personal life in line while still rushing to the aid of those in need. After an action-packed fourth season with plenty of explosions, tense moments, and personal growth for the highly skilled professional, we can expect more punches to be delivered during Season 5. While new guests and recurring stars haven’t been revealed at this time, we can expect to see the familiar faces of Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black), Tory Kittles (True Detective), Adam Goldberg (Dazed and Confused), Liza Lapira (Inside Out 2), and Laya DeLeon Hayes (The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster) return for round five.

It’s been a terrific year for all things The Equalizer as the Denzel Washington-led and Antoine Fuqua-helmed film series of the same name, celebrated massive box office wins over the summer. While the TV show starring Latifah and the film franchise aren’t connected, they both hold the same foundation as a reimagining of the 1985-1989 CBS drama of the same name in which Edward Woodward (The Wicker Man) starred as Robert McCall. With its Season 5 renewal, Latifah’s series lapped the original production by way of seasons although it’s still down by about 30 episodes.

‘The Equalizer’ Is Safe For Another Season

While Latifah and the rest of her castmates in The Equalizer may be eager to get back to kicking ass and taking names, there are a number of CBS shows that faced the axe this year. Fans of productions like So Help Me Todd, CSI: Vegas, and Blue Bloods let down to know that their stories are coming - or have already come - to an end.

Stay tuned for more information about when you can expect The Equalizer to return for its fifth season.