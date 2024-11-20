If you love seeing a woman absolutely kick butt in a male-dominated field, but you haven’t yet checked out CBS’ The Equalizer, Netflix will soon have the solution to your problem. The first three seasons of the five-season crime drama are set to arrive on the streamer next month, allowing audiences to see what all the buzz is about surrounding the Queen Latifah-led procedural favorite. Following in the steps of the Michael Sloan and Richard Linheim co-created series of yesteryear, the production follows Latifah’s Robyn McCall, gender-swapping the role first played by Edward Woodward (The Wicker Man). A no-nonsense single mother who calls the gritty streets of New York City home, Robyn harbors a secret from those around her - but in a good and really handy kind of way. In her past, Robyn was a CIA agent, so when those around her are messed with, she comes at their aggressors with full force.

A Grammy and Emmy Award recipient, Latifah easily steps into the leading role, giving the men who came before her as Robert McCall a run for their money. Joining the iconic star in the series is an on-point inner circle of regular stars that includes the likes of Liza Lapira (Don’t Trust the B---- In Apartment 23) as Melody, an ex-Air Force sniper who has long been close with Robyn and aids in her cause; Adam Goldberg (Dazed and Confused) as Harry, a talented hacker and Melody’s husband; Laya DeLeon Hayes (Slayers: A Buffyverse Story) as Robyn’s teenage daughter, Delilah; and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Robyn’s Aunt Vi.

Since its first season premiered in 2021, The Equalizer has been a staple on CBS, helping viewers round out their weekends by tuning in on Sunday nights. The production has maintained solid viewership numbers and ratings, and is currently in its fifth season. So, if you binge all three installments when they arrive on Netflix next month, there are still plenty of stories to come. Heading into the New Year, the show will bounce from its regularly scheduled time slot to make room for the new detective series, Watson, but will still remain solid on Sunday nights.

