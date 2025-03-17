It's no secret that the CBS series The Equalizer is a hit. Currently in its fifth season, the show was reported to have seen a rise in viewership, landing on Netflix's Top 10 in early January. Soon, fans can watch this popular crime drama for free. ComicBook.com reported that the first four seasons of The Equalizer will be available to stream on Tubi next month, allowing fans to stream the show without paying for a subscription. Season 1 was first released in February 2021, and each season has 10 to 18 episodes. Meanwhile, Season 5 just finished its mid-season break and returned to screens in February 2025.

Starring Queen Latifah, The Equalizer is a reboot of the original series of the same name. It follows Robyn McCall, also known as the titular "Equalizer," who acts as a street vigilante after leaving her previous line of work. Despite the show's high streaming numbers, it received mixed reactions from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, currently sitting at an average audience score of 57%.

Is 'The Equalizer' Getting a Spin-Off?

The Equalizer has been a fan-favorite tale ever since the action crime drama series first made its television debut in 1985, releasing 88 episodes across four seasons. Since then, a film trilogy starring Denzel Washington was released in 2014. Its last installment was released in 2023. It received a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 78% and a high audience score of 94%, generating over $191 million at the worldwide box office.

It's no secret that this franchise will expand following the TV show's success. It was reported last year that an Equalizer spin-off was being developed, and casting has started to fill these new roles. These new characters will debut in the main series via a backdoor pilot. The episode will feature a younger female martial artist and weapons expert with a secret past who seeks Robyn McCall’s (Queen Latifah) help and an older male former CIA operative. While nothing has been confirmed regarding the show's potential sixth season, Deadline reported that talks were underway. If a new season of The Equalizer is approved, it could be the show's final season but no official decision has been made.

The Equalizer will be available to stream on Tubi on April 1, 2025. Meanwhile, new episodes for Season 5 air every Sunday on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.