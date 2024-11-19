This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Equalizer universe may soon expand. The Queen Latifah-led CBS hit is reportedly developing a spin-off, introducing two potential lead characters in Season 5, Episode 16, airing this spring. According to Deadline, casting is underway for these new roles, which could provide a backdoor to a new series within the Equalizer franchise. The episode will feature a younger female martial artist and weapons expert with a secret past who seeks Robyn McCall’s (Queen Latifah) help, as well as an older male former CIA operative.

While it’s unclear if the older operative shares a history with McCall from her CIA days, both roles are being designed as guest stars with the potential to become series regulars if the spin-off moves forward. If it's greenlit, the spin-off would shirt from the current format of one lead character as seen in the original 1985 series, the current CBS reboot, and the Denzel Washington-led Equalizer film franchise and move to a two-hander.

CBS has increasingly used its popular dramas to test potential spin-offs in regular episodes rather than producing backdoor pilots. This informal strategy was previously seen in Fire Country, where a guest appearance by Morena Baccarin as a sheriff evolved into a full spin-off series. Similarly, Jared Padalecki’s upcoming guest arc on Fire Country could lead to another offshoot.

What is a Backdoor Pilot and What Are Some Examples?

Close

Backdoor pilots have been a long-running method for networks to test potential new series without having to budget for entire new shows, instead utilizing existing crew. For instance, The Office introduced Dwight Schrute’s extended family and their beet farm in Season 9’s "The Farm," aiming for a spin-off that ultimately wasn’t picked up. Grey’s Anatomy successfully launched Private Practice with the two-part episode "The Other Side of This Life," which followed Addison Montgomery to Los Angeles.

Similarly, Supernatural tried to spin off Wayward Sisters through its Season 13 episode of the same name, though it didn’t move forward. CSI used "Cross Jurisdictions" to introduce Horatio Caine’s Miami team, leading to CSI: Miami. The Arrowverse began with Arrow’s "The Scientist" and "Three Ghosts," which introduced Barry Allen and set the stage for The Flash. Other memorable examples include Happy Days launching Mork & Mindy through "My Favorite Orkan," The Good Wife setting up The Good Fight with its series finale, and Beverly Hills, 90210 paving the way for Melrose Place through several Season 2 episodes. Gilmore Girls also joined this trend with "Here Comes the Son," which followed Jess Mariano to California to introduce the characters and setting for the planned spin-off Windward Circle, although it was never produced due to, among other reasons, budgeting issues.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the prospective The Equalizer spin-off series. The series airs on CBS at 10:00 PM from February 16, 2025.