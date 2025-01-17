Bosch fans are about to get "equalized". A legendary team-up between a king and queen of crime drama is officially happening. Titus Welliver, best known for his decade as the titular Harry Bosch between Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, is joining the world of CBS's The Equalizer. Welliver has been tapped alongside Harlem's Juani Feliz to lead a potential spin-off series about two new characters connected to Queen Latifah's Robin McCall that will soon be introduced in Episode 16 of the flagship show's fifth season. Nothing is set in stone yet, but both actors have signed on to The Equalizer as guests with options to branch out into the spin-off if the network decides.

Welliver will play an old acquaintance of McCall's in Hudson Reed, while Feliz will play his daughter Samantha. The former was once among the best CIA operatives who knew McCall through a former mentor, but is now free from the organization and carries a dark secret. His daughter, meanwhile, might be even better than him. She was trained by Hudson to master firearms and martial arts, becoming a true chameleon capable of adapting to any situation while also hiding her mysterious past. Their relationship and operations will likely be the focus of the series, but the intrigue surrounding both of them also promises plenty of depth for the spin-off as it explores their past.

The episode of The Equalizer the duo will appear in will be written by Joseph C. Wilson, who's also set to executive produce the spin-off series if it's ordered. According to Deadline, it's not officially designated as a backdoor pilot but is being treated as a more informal effort, not unlike the two Fire Country spin-offs - Sheriff Country with Morena Baccarin and the potential Jared Padalecki-led series. It seems like a strong possibility that Welliver and Feliz will get their own show in the end, given The Equalizer's enduring status as a CBS flagship, their increasing desire to expand their hit dramas into multi-series franchises like FBI and NCIS, and the fact that Welliver will have a bit more free time after the upcoming third and final season of Bosch: Legacy.

What Else Are Welliver and Feliz up To?

If the Welliver and Feliz-led series does get the official green light, it will be even more of a departure from the original Equalizer than the Queen Latifah series was, given that it'll boast two leads. Before they cross that bridge, though, the pair have other roles on the docket to look forward to. Welliver's next stop will be Sundance, where he's starring in the indie film Ricky set to premiere at the festival. His time as Bosch isn't over yet either, with a new spin-off on the way focused on Maggie Q's Detective Renée Ballard, which will keep Harry at the center of the Amazon series' universe. Feliz, meanwhile, is coming off the third season of Harlem and is due to appear in AMC’s The Terror: Devil In Silver later this year.

Welliver and Feliz will appear on The Equalizer Season 5 this spring. New episodes will begin airing in a new timeslot at 10 p.m. on CBS starting on February 16. Bosch meanwhile is available to tream on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as news continues to come out.

