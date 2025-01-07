Netflix has somewhat of a magic touch when it comes to bringing fresh eyes to already developed fandoms. Take Suits and Dexter, for example, with the arrival of both long-gone titles seeing a large bump in viewership numbers when they first arrived on the platform. Now it’s time for an ongoing series to step into the limelight, as CBS’ Queen Latifah-led series, The Equalizer, has not only entered the conversation but is quickly climbing its way up the streamer’s Top 10. Right now, the action-packed drama sits in the ninth position alongside a slew of Netflix originals, including Season 2 of Squid Game and Season 6 of Virgin River.

Since 2021, The Equalizer has been one of the network’s most-watched shows, serving as a gender-swapped version of the original ‘80s series of the same name. The production follows the life of Robyn McCall (Latifah), a single mother trying to make ends meet day in and day out in New York City. Providing for her teenage daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), is Robyn’s top priority, but there’s another purpose in her life that calls her to help others. What many (at least at the beginning of the series) don’t know about Robyn is that she’s already lived an incredibly dangerous and thrilling life as a CIA operative – and gained a set of skills that she uses in her daily life to help those who have found themselves in less-than-savory circumstances.

Over several seasons, audiences have tuned in week after week to follow along with the procedural and see what trouble Robyn has gotten herself into, and how she’ll work her way out of it. Joining Latifah and Hayes in long-standing positions as main cast members is an ensemble that includes Tory Kittles (Get Rich or Die Tryin’), Adam Goldberg (How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days), Liza Lapira (Inside Out 2), and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black).

The Future of ‘The Equalizer’

If you find yourself falling in love with Latifah’s butt-kicking character during your Netflix binge of The Equalizer, fear not, as there are plenty of more stories where that came from – you’ll just need to go to another source. The series is currently in its fifth season, with Season 4 and new episodes of Season 5 streaming on CBS’ home platform of Paramount+. The show recently bid adieu to 2024 with its December 8 episode, “Slay Ride”, and will soon return for the back half, albeit in a new time slot.

Dig into the drama alongside Latifah with Seasons 1-3 of The Equalizer now on Netflix.