Fans of The Equalizer will be pleased to hear that the 2014 action-thriller, starring Denzel Washington, will be available on Paramount+ starting September 1. The film, which has built a strong following since its release, showcases Washington in one of his most gripping roles as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence officer turned vigilante. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer is a gritty and stylish adaptation of the 1980s television series. Washington's portrayal of McCall, a man seeking to leave his violent past behind but operating with a strong moral compass and an inherent need to help those who can not help themselves, was met with critical acclaim. His character, compelled to act when witnessing injustice, struck a chord with audiences, making The Equalizer a standout action film.

For many viewers, The Equalizer is more than just an action film, it delves into themes of redemption, justice, and the power of one individual to make a difference. Its availability on Paramount+ offers fans the chance to revisit Washington’s transformation from a quiet, unassuming man to a relentless force for justice.

The Equalizer was financially successful. The action-thriller had a production budget of approximately $55-73 million. It went on to gross over $192 million worldwide, making it a solid box office hit. The success of the film also led to two sequels, The Equalizer 2 in 2018 and The Equalizer 3 in 2023, further cementing its place as a popular and profitable action franchise, beloved by audiences who had fallen in love with McCall's brand of justice.

What Is 'The Equalizer' About?

The movie follows Robert McCall, a retired intelligence officer living a quiet, unassuming life in Boston. He spends his days working at a hardware store and reading classic literature in a local diner. However, when he befriends a young prostitute named Teri and learns that she has been brutally mistreated by her Russian mob handlers, McCall's desire for justice is reignited.

Driven by a strong moral compass, McCall decides to take matters into his own hands, using his exceptional skills to dismantle the powerful and dangerous criminal network responsible for Teri's suffering. As he dishes out vigilante justice, McCall finds himself at odds with the ruthless Russian mafia, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse. The Equalizer explores themes of redemption, justice, and the idea that one person can make a significant difference.

The Equalizer is now available on Paramount+.

