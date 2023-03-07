Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, and more are set to appear on the deconstructed late-night show.

Don’t worry, The Eric Andre Show is almost back! Today, it has been announced that one of the most chaotic shows on Adult Swim will return for Season 6 this summer with tons of special guests. The series will return on Sunday, June 4 at Midnight on Adult Swim.

The Eric Andre Show is a deconstruction of the late-night format hosted by comedian Eric Andre. The show is a mix of actual celebrity guests, fake celebrities, “deranged man-on-the-street segments,” and all-around chaos that ultimately ends in the destruction of the set. The guests announced for the upcoming season include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, and many more. Fans can also expect the upcoming season to feature “a host of other celebrities so big [The Eric Andre Show] legally can't use them in promotions.”

To the fans that can’t bare the wait until June, there is a chance to catch a preview of the upcoming season. At this year’s SXSW Comedy Festival, the show's return will be celebrated with an evening of live comedy. Andre will be hosting the event, joined by The Eric Andre Show co-host Felipe Esparza, and will treat those in attendance with a sneak peek at the upcoming new episodes.

The Eric Andre Show is executive produced by Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry. Curry will also be returning as head writer on the series while Sakurai returns to direct the season. About the new season, Andre gave a statement, saying:

“The wait is finally over. We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people’s publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We’ve barely recovered.”

The Eric Andre show returns for Season 6 on June 4 on Adult Swim. Check out Collider’s interview with Andre about Season 5 below and keep scrolling for the Season 6 synopsis.

The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Synopsis: