You might not know this, but October 1 is a very special day. Selected as the date to celebrate National Escape Game Day, the beginning of Halloween month is the perfect excuse to gather your friends and try your luck at one of the many escape rooms that The Escape Game has spread around the country. In order to tease the celebration, the company announced that they're giving away thousands of tickets, so people nationwide can celebrate.

There are two major aspects that make Escape Rooms fun. The first and most obvious is the challenge to find clues and to figure out ways to find the exit for your group. The second is the theme, which can make the experience all the more fun. In The Escape Game, the 44 locations in the country vary from some more common themes, like a prison break, a gold rush, and "Mission: Mars" to some unexpected ones like a playground, a heist-movie scenario and even a time-travel adventure.

The best part is, you can check this all out at The Escape Game website, which provides you with a 360º room view so you can have a better idea of how the game you select will play out and decide if you'll do it virtually or in-person. Each room has a story behind it and comes with an orientation video that you can also check out on the website. You can take a look at one of those videos below.

How Can You Get a Free Ticket?

According to The Escape Game, all you need to do to get your free ticket is keep an eye on social media accounts like @onlymurdershulu — a TV show that recently championed the format — and Neil Patrick Harris’ @wondercade. Through those and more accounts you'll be able to uncover codes that will unlock free tickets. Once you manage to crack the code, your ticket is valid in any of the 44 escape room locations in the country — which includes Los Angeles, Boston, Kansas City, Brooklyn, Austin and more. The full list of available locations is available here.

Escape rooms are such a thrilling adventure that even Hollywood has decided to play around with it, most notably with the horror franchise of the same name. Escape Room and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions extrapolate the concept like only cinema can do and offer a slate of plot twists as a group of strangers is put together and forced to cooperate if they want to survive. This was also the structure of Saw II, which was one of the early examples of the concept.

Further details from The Escape Game will be revealed on social media through cryptic posts. Good luck!