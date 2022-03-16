Apple TV+ release new images and a release date for The Essex Serpent, its upcoming period drama series starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. The photos focus on Dane's and Hiddleston's lead characters, teasing how the two will get romantically entangled while searching for legends.

Inspired by Sarah Perry's bestselling novel of the same name, the six-episode series adaptation will follow Cora Seaborne (Danes) as she enjoys her newly gained freedom after her abusive husband dies. Set in London's Victorian Era, Perry's novel underlines the weight of tradition that Cora needs to lift from her shoulders before deciding to dedicate her life to amateur paleontology instead of just being a good housekeeper and looking for another marriage. So, Cora's recently discovered passion leads her to investigate ruins and carvings connected to the Essex Serpent, a legendary beast supposedly awakened by an earthquake. Instead of following tradition, Cora abandons her stable London life to search for mythical creatures in the countryside.

Cora's research about the Essex Serpent leads her to the small village of Aldwinter, where she meets the local Reverend and community leader William Ransome (Hiddleston). The two form a quick friendship, and even though Cora is not looking for love, she soon realizes she has strong feelings for the married man. Perry's book explores the complicated relationship between Cora and William while also discussing how the power of faith affects people's lives. William's faith in God and the locals' faith in the existence of the Essex Serpent often clash, and the period drama also dives deep into how superstition feeds conflicts. The series' short description also reveals that "when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her [Cora] of attracting the creature," teasing that the adaptation will focus on the matter of faith.

Image via Apple TV

The Essex Serpent cast also includes Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, and Hayley Squires. The series is directed by BAFTA Award-nominee Clio Barnard (The Arbor) and written by BAFTA Award-nominee Anna Symon (Mrs. Wilson). The two of them will also executive produce The Essex Serpent alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman, while Andrea Cornwell will serve as a producer on the project. The Oscar-winning production company See-Saw Films (The King's Speech, The Power of the Dog) produces The Essex Serpent for Apple TV+.

The first two episodes of The Essex Serpent will hit Apple TV+ on Friday, May 13. Check out the other image below.

Image via Apple TV

