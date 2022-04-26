Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer for The Essex Serpent, a limited series that is set to premiere in mid-May. Mixing drama and horror elements, the series seems to deal with the thin line between faith and obsession as a mythical creature is credited as responsible for a series of disturbing events that take place in a Victorian England village. As a late ninteenth century community, they believe they are being haunted, but an investigator will set out to prove it can be something else.

Judging by the trailer, The Essex Serpent will be the kind of story in which the age-old question about faith and science is brought front and center: do unknown forces act to punish and reward us in certain situations, or are we obsessed with finding supernatural meaning in whatever happens to us? The Victorian setting is perfect for the debate, since the community deeply rooted in religion was bound to believe in divine punishment and fervently oppose whoever suggested there could be something else and less mystical at play.

The trailer also reveals that, in terms of cinematography, The Essex Serpent will certainly become a must-watch, with its impressive landscapes that elevate the scope of the project to a cinematic status. In addition, the gloomy tone suggests that the series will dive into complex themes, as religious fanaticism and madness get intertwined and make both the characters and viewers wonder where one ends and the other begins.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 9 Best Non-Loki Tom Hiddleston Performances

The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Sarah Perry. The star-studded cast is led by Claire Danes (Homeland) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and also features Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Clémence Poésy (Tenet), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

The Essex Serpent is directed by two-time BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard, who previously helmed acclaimed movies like The Selfish Giant, Dark River, and The Arbor. The series is written by Anna Symon, who also penned ITV's Deep Water and Mrs. Wilson. Both Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers.

Check out the official synopsis here:

A widow, a village vicar, and a mythical beast...are the rumors true? Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, ‘The Essex Serpent’ follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Apple TV+ premieres The Essex Serpent globally with two episodes on May 13. The following four episodes will roll out weekly until June 10. You can watch the trailer below:

'Jurassic World Dominion': CinemaCon Poster and Standee Reveal New Dinosaurs and Heroes

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (551 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe