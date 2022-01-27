Last month, it was announced that Toni Collette, Anna Faris, and Thomas Haden Church had been cast in The Estate, a film that would see the trio competing over the inheritance of a wealthy family member. Now, it has been announced that Kathleen Turner, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia have joined the fight.

The Estate tells the story of two sisters, played by Collette and Faris, who, after learning that their wealthy estranged aunt is dying, see an opportunity to get her inheritance by improving their bitter relationship by any means necessary. But they quickly learn that they are not the only ones in their family with the same plan. It is currently unknown what roles Turner, DeWitt, and Monterroso Mejia will be playing in the film, though it seems likely that Turner will be portraying the wealthy aunt in question.

Turner has had a long and storied career, earning an Oscar nomination for her work in Peggy Sue Got Married, and appearing in cult classics like Romancing the Stone and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, as the voice of the infamous Jessica Rabbit. DeWitt is best known for her roles in Rachel Getting Married, Sweet Virginia, and Little Fires Everywhere, and is set to star in HBO Max’s highly anticipated drama The Staircase. Monterroso Mejia recently entered the scene as a recurring character on the eleventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and is set to star in Netflix’s On My Block spinoff called Freeridge.

The Estate, which will begin filming next month in New Orleans, will be directed by Dean Craig based on his own script. The film will be produced by Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel for Signature Films, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson, who are producing the film under their Pretty Matches Production banner.

No release date has been announced yet for The Estate. Check out the official synopsis for the film below:

The Estate… revolves around two sisters, Macey (Collette) and Savanna (Faris), who learn their wealthy but estranged Aunt Hilda is dying from cancer. Seeing this as an opportunity to get her inheritance and rescue their dying café, the sisters plan to improve their bitter relationship and cater to Hilda’s needs. Arriving to Aunt Hilda’s extravagant estate, they find that they are not the only ones in the family with shifted morals. Their cousins Beatrice and Richard have come with the same plan to swoon Hilda into giving them her estate. Soon, it becomes a battle between the eclectic family as to who can impress the matriarch the most and come out on top in the end.

