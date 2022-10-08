Family, you can't live with them, you can't sit around and wait for them to die so that you might have a chance at inheriting their fortune. A new trailer has just been released for The Estate, a new comedy that takes a dark look at the intense battle for a dying aunt's estate. The new film is set to release just in time for Thanksgiving, coming to theaters on November 4, 2022.

The Estate tells the story of two sisters, played by Toni Collette and Anna Faris, who attempt to win the favor of their terminally ill, and frankly very persnickety, aunt in the hopes that they might become the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate. However, the duplicitous duo will soon find that they aren't the only relations to make their way out of the woodwork upon the news of their aunt's failing health. They will soon find that the rest of their family is just as greedy, and maybe even more determined to claim their aunt's fortune, by whatever means necessary.

The new trailer gives us a hilarious new look at all the scheming, plotting, and attempted incest (oh boy), along with the stacked ensemble cast. Prepare to see your favorite stars at their very worst. David Duchovny is shown in the trailer as a particularly creepy mustachioed lech. Joining them in their hunt for their aunt's fortune are Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia. And of course, the iconic Kathleen Turner stars as the dying aunt herself.

And to what extent does the scheming go? Well, in one moment highlighted in the trailer, Turner's character laments that she will never feel the touch of a man again due to her cancer diagnosis. This leads Duchovny's character to admit that he would love to bed his aunt, if not for the fact that they are related. And cousin Beatrice, played by DeWitt, offers up her husband, Livingston, as an offering. If anything, this film will make you thankful for your own family, and just in time to head home for the holidays.

The Estate is directed by Dean Craig, who previously worked on Death at a Funeral. The film is produced by Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Alison Benson. The film will be released to theaters on November 4, 2022. Until then, however, you can check out the hilarious, and tense, new trailer below.