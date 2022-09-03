It is undeniably human that remembering to call one’s unpleasant, grouchy but wealthy relative often goes hand in hand with needing financial aid. It’s sad but true that we are impelled to be nicer to people we need help from. This is precisely what the upcoming comedy movie The Estate explores with its premise. The film’s recently released trailer showcases a scheming family going at each other’s throats in order to be the ones to inherit a dying wealthy member’s estate.

Directed and written by the mind behind Death at a Funeral, British filmmaker Dean Craig, The Estate centers around a pair of sisters, Savanna and Macey, played respectively by Anna Faris and Toni Collette, who are in dire need of money to save their business. When they learn that their mean Aunt Hilda, portrayed by Kathleen Turner, is dying of cancer, the two desperate sisters formulate a plan to get their Aunt to add them to her will. However, they soon discover that they were not the only sharks who smelled blood.

The trailer begins with Savanna and Macey’s mother, Hilda’s sister, stating her absolute disinterest in the fact that her sibling is soon to be six feet under. It becomes apparent that no one is truly saddened by the fact that the Aunt is nearing the end of her life. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” Savanna asks. Understanding her sister’s thought process, Macey replies “Aunt Hilda is never going to write us into her will. She doesn’t even like us”, “she doesn’t like anybody!” the youngest of the two protests. Indeed, when the trailer introduces us to Aunt Hilda who is nothing less than sarcastic and snide. Even so, the two sisters are not the only ones who are willing to put up with the bitter dying lady. They quickly find out that their cousin Beatrice, portrayed by Rosemarie DeWitt, came all the way from New York with a similar plan in mind. And like Beatrice, it seems that other members of the family had the same idea. And thus, the race commences to earn Aunt Hilda’s approval and her inheritance.

RELATED: 2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For

Produced by Signature Films, Capstone Studios, and Pretty Matches Productions, the comedy also stars David Duchovny, Ron Livingston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Billy Slaughter.

The Estate will hit theatres on Friday, November 4.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: