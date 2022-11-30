A24, the production company that's almost single-handedly responsible for the recent term “elevated horror”, strikes again with a gothic mystery horror, The Eternal Daughter. The film is written and directed by Joanna Hogg, who is best known for her directorial work on The Souvenir and The Souvenir: Part II. Hogg is also the producer for The Eternal Daughter, alongside co-producer Eimhear McMahon (You Were Never Really Here). The other producers for the film are Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe, who have all produced other A24 films such as Room and The Lobster. The Eternal Daughter was executive produced by heavy hitters Martin Scorsese and Rose Garnett. Garnett is known for being an executive producer of the Academy Award-winning film The Power of the Dog and was also a producer for A24’s Room and Ex Machina. Scorsese has previously worked with Joanna Hogg as an executive producer for The Souvenir: Part II and A24’s suspense/drama Uncut Gems.

The Eternal Daughter was filmed in secret during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking advantage of the small cast list. Filmed in Wales, the movie’s existence was kept under wraps until Joanna Hogg announced on January 18, 2021, that filming had already wrapped. Less than 10 days after the announcement, A24 acquired worldwide distribution rights for the film. Other production companies involved include BBC Film, Element Pictures, JWH Films, and Sikelia Productions.

The film had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2022, and is set for release in the United States on December 2. The Eternal Daughter was also screened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by the 60th New York Film Festival, and was met with positive reviews. With a runtime of 96 minutes, The film holds a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, 6.7/10 on IMDb, and 73/100 on Metacritic, which uses a weighted average. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the film before it comes out!

Watch the Trailer for The Eternal Daughter

As with most A24 films, it can be difficult to boil the entire plot down to a few simple sentences. This movie seems to be no exception. Fortunately, there’s a trailer that might shed a little more light on what to expect from The Eternal Daughter. Check it out below!

What Is The Eternal Daughter About?

The movie begins when Julie Hart and her mother, Rosalind Hart (both played by Tilda Swinton) return to their former family home, a once-grand mansion that has been transformed into an eerily empty hotel, seemingly kept afloat by a skeleton crew. Once the two women return to their familial home, the mysteries surrounding it (and their family) begin to come out of the woodwork. It appears that the mother, Rosalind, is the one with a deeper relationship with the house, and she begins to think that the longer she stays there with her daughter, the more history becomes unearthed. Together, they must find a way to confront the long-buried secrets that surround the building and the family’s past as they navigate memories, time, and their relationship with each other. The movie seems to delicately balance possible supernatural forces with the intricacies of the human mind.

What will we discover during Julie and Rosalind's stay at the nearly vacant hotel? Are their skeletons in the closet real or metaphorical? Will we learn the chain of events that led them to move out of the manor? More importantly, will we learn why they returned?

Who’s In the Cast of The Eternal Daughter?

As previously mentioned, Tilda Swinton will be playing a dual role, as both Julie Hart, an artist, and her elderly mother, Rosalind. Swinton is an iconic actor who is perhaps best known these days for her roles as The Ancient One in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and as J.K.L. Berensen in The French Dispatch. Interestingly enough, Swinton also played a character named Julie in Joanna Hogg’s 2019 film, The Souvenir, and returned to play a character named Rosalind in Hogg’s sequel film, The Souvenir: Part II.

Joseph Mydell is credited as a character named Bill. Based on the trailer, it would appear that Bill is either a guest at the manor-turned-hotel or possibly a caretaker of the property. Mydell was most recently seen as Dr. Oba in an episode from the Bite Size Halloween anthology series and is best known for the 2015 film, Woman In Gold. Carly-Sophia Davies (The Midsomer Murders) will make an appearance as the hotel receptionist, alongside Zinnia Davies-Cooke in an unnamed role. Known best for his work in the camera and electric department of films like Downton Abbey and The Father, Alfie Sankey-Greene will make his acting debut as an unnamed character credited as “boyfriend.” This will also be Zinnia Davies-Cooke’s acting debut.

Last but not least in this very limited cast is Louis the dog. Seen in the trailer, he appears to be Julie’s trustworthy companion. This is Louis’s first acting job, but hopefully not the last we see of the handsome English Spaniel.

When Is The Eternal Daughter Releasing?

A24 will be releasing The Eternal Daughter on Friday, December 2, 2022. The film will have a theatrical release and while there have been reports that it would get a simultaneous video-on-demand release for home viewers, this hasn't been confirmed yet. Additionally, A24 has yet to reveal which platforms The Eternal Daughter will be available on once it comes to streaming, which probably won't happen till Early 2023 at best.

As we eagerly await the release, it can’t hurt to check out director Joanna Hogg’s previous work, if you haven’t already seen it. The Souvenir and its sequel, The Souvenir: Part II are both readily available to watch on a variety of streaming services. The two films are a loosely autobiographical memoir of Joanna Hogg’s time spent at film school. As mentioned earlier in this article, Tilda Swinton plays a character named Julie in the first film, and a character named Rosalind in the sequel. Could it be a simple coincidence or are there mysterious ties between The Souvenir movies and Hogg’s latest film? We'll just have to find out.

