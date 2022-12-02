The Eternal Daughter is an upcoming gothic mystery created by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir). The movie centers on a mother-and-daughter duo as they check into a beautiful but rather spooky-looking hotel where the mother used to live as a child. It's not long, of course, before things begin to go bump in the night and long-buried family secrets are uncovered. Interestingly, Tilda Swinton will play both lead roles: the middle-aged daughter, and the elderly mother with a deep connection to the house-turned-hotel.

Swinton will play Julie and Rosalind Hart, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who is eager to revisit the vast house - which is now a hotel - she grew up in as a child. This casting choice is similar to that of X, a slasher horror released earlier in 2022, in which Mia Goth played both the young and upcoming star Maxine as well as the elderly and troubled Pearl. Goth received a huge amount of praise for her dual performance, as will no doubt be the case for Swinton. Joining Swinton in supporting roles are Joseph Mydell (Mrs Wilson) as Bill, Carly-Sophia Davies as the hotel receptionist, Zinnia Davies-Cooke, and Alfie Sankey-Green.

The movie's production was kept a secret until filming wrapped in January 2021. It then went on to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2022. Further screenings were held at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. The Eternal Daughter will be released to wider audiences on December 2, 2022.

Is The Eternal Daughter in Theaters?

The Eternal Daughter will be released in theaters across the United States and the United Kingdom on December 2, 2022. It's also currently scheduled to release in Canada on December 9.

Is The Eternal Daughter Available to Stream?

It is not yet known when or where The Eternal Daughter will be available to stream. However, A24 (the movie's production and distribution company) recently trialed a virtual 'screening room' over Halloween for residents of the United States. Fans were able to purchase tickets for select movies and watch from the comfort of their own homes. It is likely (should this trial be expanded into a more permanent feature) that many more A24 movies will be available to stream on their website for a small price.

It's worth keeping an eye on The Eternal Daughter's official page as well as Collider's coverage of The Eternal Daughter to find out when and where the movie will be available on streaming.

The Eternal Daughter Showtimes

Watch The Eternal Daughter Trailer

A24 released a trailer for The Eternal Daughter on their official YouTube channel on November 1, 2022. In the opening shots, we see misty, rain-dampened forests and a long driveway leading up to a beautiful but intimidating building. For fans of gothic horror, it's clear this movie will be an aesthetically pleasing watch from the get-go. Additionally, we see mother and daughter Julie and Rosalind Hart as they arrive at the building in question - a hotel that was previously a family home. The two check in with a bored-looking receptionist, and it's not long before they're questioning whether they're the only people staying at the hotel when unexplainable things begin to happen. Julie is warned that she should not have brought her mother back to her former home, because "memories flood back in this place" - which leads us to speculate that something unpleasant happened in Rosalind's past. From watching the trailer, it's clear to see that The Eternal Daughter isn't just a typical haunted house story. Something more is at play here, and it'll be interesting to see what that "something" is.

Below is the official synopsis for The Eternal Daughter:

An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. Featuring a towering, deeply moving performance by Tilda Swinton, acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg’s beguiling latest film is a brilliant and captivating exploration of parental relationships and the things we leave behind.

Movies Similar to The Eternal Daughter That Are Available to Stream Now

Suspiria (2018): Set in Berlin, Suspiria begins with a panicked young woman, Patricia, revealing to her therapist that the teachers of her dance school (one of them played by Tilda Swinton) are a coven of evil witches who worship an ancient trio called the Three Mothers. Shortly afterward, the young woman vanishes without a trace leaving a place available in the Markos Dance Company. Susie Bannion travels from Ohio to audition, and her talent earns praise from the teachers. She is offered a place at the esteemed school, and it's not long before she finds herself entangled in the dark secrets of those around her.

The Witch (2015): Set in the barren and bleak landscape of 1630s New England, a religious homesteading family is devastated by grief when the youngest child, baby Samuel, goes missing from their home. Strange, unexplainable happenings begin to occur on the family's secluded land, and the menacing forest surrounding their property attempts to claim another. Mad with grief, and with the threat of starvation hanging over them due to their depleting crops, the remaining group begin to accuse each other of witchcraft. An atmospheric horror, The Witch swings between an almost subdued atmosphere to moments so outlandish it's hard to keep your jaw off the floor.

Apart from these movies, you could also watch some of Joanna Hogg's previous work to get a feel for the director's style. Hogg's 2019 movie The Souvenir, as well as its 2021 sequel The Souvenir: Part II, are both available for streaming on a variety of services.

