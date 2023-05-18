The Cannes Film Festival is finally upon us, and with it comes plenty of new films and documentaries of all genres. The prestigious festival has seen the premiere of so many films we know and love, but there have also been quite a few surprise pictures that have made their way onto the festival lineup. And perhaps one of the most surprising titles to premiere at Cannes is a (now famous and influential) horror film called The Evil Dead. The horror genre exists in a weird bubble in film; while it certainly has a huge fan base among audiences, critics don’t tend to like it as much. It’s very often shunned at award shows and other events of high caliber, even the most serious and influential of the genre. So how did The Evil Dead earn a spot at Cannes when it was such a new and controversial piece of media?

RELATED: How Sam Raimi Turned a Prototype Short Film Into the 'Evil Dead' Franchise

There Had Been Nothing Like 'The Evil Dead' Before

The Evil Dead is a great film, there’s no question there. Nowadays, we can all look back on it with fondness from both an entertainment standpoint and one of influence, but back then people had no idea what they were in for as there was just nothing quite like it. The film sort of existed within its own subgenre at the time, and did something unique with itself, both story-wise and from a production angle, with stunning camera work and lighting cues that make it stand out. It was gruesome and unapologetically gory, something director Sam Raimi was particularly fond of. He paid no mind to the looming and constant fear of censorship and instead set out to make the goriest film he could — and boy did he succeed. The film made Raimi a household name and an A-list director who has gone on to make many movies since, but he’s always remained loyal to The Evil Dead franchise. Having directed the first three films and acting as producer on the most recent films, it is clear his heart lies fondly with the franchise.

How Did 'The Evil Dead' Get a Cannes Premiere?

Image via New Line Cinema

So what landed the film at Cannes in the first place? The answer lies in a man named Irvin Shapiro, a film distributor who took particular interest in Raimi’s film after it was completed. Raimi was shopping the film around to anyone in the film industry who was willing to watch it and eventually came across Shapiro, who had previously distributed other horror films, most notable of which at the time was George A. Romero’s Night of The Living Dead. It was also Shapiro’s idea to change the name from the original title of The Book of The Dead to what we now know as The Evil Dead, which Raimi was not a fan of. In an interview with Empire, Raimi said that Shapiro sat him, Bruce Campbell, and the film’s producer Robert Tapert down and simply said “We’re changing the title boys.” He reasoned that advertising space in the paper was paid for by the inch and that a five-word title just simply wouldn’t do. He then told Raimi that he could keep the word “Dead” and one other word. “You can call it ‘101% Dead’, or ‘Evil Dead’,” Raimi recalls. “I thought, ‘But those are the worst two titles I’ve ever heard in my life! ‘Evil Dead’ sucks! How can something be evil and dead?’ I just thought it was so stupid.” He eventually went with Evil Dead as he believed it was the less horrible of the two options.

Irvin Shapiro was also one of the first to set up shop at Cannes and had been attending the festival for decades. Already president of the company Films Around The World, he had some serious pull, and it’s he who pushed for The Evil Dead to screen at the 1982 festival out of competition. While it may not have been the first horror film to make its debut at the prestigious festival, it was certainly unlike what audiences had seen or were even expecting to see while attending. That on its own was a huge deal, as audiences had to try and make sense of what they were seeing, but the real risk came in the form of the critics in the audience who very easily could have panned it. But there was one person in the audience whose review may have just been the film’s saving grace — the horror king himself, Stephen King.

Stephen King's Review Saved 'The Evil Dead'

Image via New Line Cinema

At the time of its premiere at Cannes, The Evil Dead didn’t have a U.S. distributor, so it was being shopped around and watched by distributors at the festival. In an interview with IGN in 2015, Raimi recounted King’s reaction to the film: “At this market, a good sales agent knows, "Oh, with this unrated horror film, I know that 20 theaters in France will play it. They'll probably make a thousand dollars each, so I know I can get $20,000." They know the markets, and they take films and sell them to distributors in each of the different territories.” Raimi explained. “During one of these marketing screenings at the Cannes Film Festival, where there were different distributors watching the films trying to make their judgments as to what they'll buy that year, Stephen King was in the audience, and we heard, "Oh, he was really screaming and shouting during the movie." And I was the biggest Stephen King fan in the world.”

Shapiro told Raimi to ask King for a quote about what he honestly thought of the film, to which King said: "I won't do that, but I will write a review. If there's something in the review that you want to use as a quote, you can." And he did just that, publishing his rave review in Twilight Zone magazine — not only giving Raimi and the team a positive quote to use but also saving the film in the process. In the same IGN interview Raimi spoke of this: “Without that, the movie may have been lost, but with Stephen King's endorsement, we were able to make our first sales. Then the film started to be successful where it had been sold. Then, after that British success, we were able to enter it into film festivals and awards. Then we were able to find an American distributor. So really, his endorsement opened the doorway for the film to be seen.” So not only did the film make waves by showing at Cannes, but it also has a pretty cool backstory in how it got lifted off to become a piece of horror history. And for that, we say thank you, Cannes, and thank you, Stephen King.