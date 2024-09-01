When it comes to '80s horror franchises, few were as creative, creepy and funny as The Evil Dead. The wacky series, started by director Sam Raimi, just celebrated its theatrical return last year. While Evil Dead hasn't been the hottest brand over the last four decades for merchandise, that hasn't stopped NECA from honoring the Deadites with some killer figures. Now, the popular toy company’s latest two-pack takes horror fans back to the very beginning of the Deadites' reign.

The seven-inch scale Ultimate two-pack is of Bloody Ash and Cheryl. It's a dreadful family reunion as the siblings face off against one another. Like the first film, Cheryl is possessed by the Deadites and is looking very worse for wear. Bruce Campbell’s Ash is in his signature outfit from The Evil Dead and is completely drenched in blood. The figures also come with a Necronomicon full of accessories. This includes interchangeable heads and hands — one of Cheryl's is holding a pencil — a bloody chainsaw, an axe, a shovel, fire poker, a sketch pad with a drawing of the Necronomicon, and a cross grave marker. While Ash has received a few figures in the past from NECA, of both the seven-inch Ultimate scale and Tooney Terrors variety, this two-pack is chock-full of frightening detail. This includes an insane likeness to a young Campbell and each one of Cheryl’s heads displaying a different level of decay.

What's ‘The Evil Dead’ About?

Close

The original Evil Dead is a simple yet chilling tale. A group of friends spends the night in an old log cabin in the woods. They find an old book, read from said book and accidentally awaken an ancient evil that starts possessing them one-by-one. While the later entries in the franchise were known for their expert blend of horror and comedy, The Evil Dead played more like a campy B-movie. One that didn't take itself too seriously, but hadn't established its unique comedic edge yet. This is a film all about Raimi's thick atmosphere and inventive camera work.

The film is also unique in the context of the series, as Ash isn't really the center of the film until the third act. He's not the “hero” we would come to know in Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness. In the first film, he's just a wimpy, selfish guy trying to survive, something Campbell is an expert at playing. He would appear again as Ash in the previously mentioned sequels, in an end credit cameo in Evil Dead (2013), and star in his own short-lived TV show Ash vs The Evil Dead. The actor would also voice Ash in 2022’s Evil Dead: The Video Game and have a voice cameo as someone who may or may not be Ash in Evil Dead Rise. Campbell has since retired from playing Ash in live-action, but as the Evil Dead universe continues to expand on the big screen, the beloved horror icon is trying to get an animated series made starring everyone's favorite chainsaw hand Deadite killer.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Evil Dead’?

The Evil Dead is currently streaming on AMC+ while the latest film in the franchise, Evil Dead Rise, is possessing Max. NECA’s Bloody Ash and Cheryl Ultimate two-pack is for pre-order now at retailers like Entertainment Earth for $69.99 USD. The figures are set to ship in January 2025.

The Evil Dead (1981) Five friends travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons. Release Date April 15, 1983 Director Sam Raimi Cast Bruce Campbell , Ellen Sandweiss , Richard DeManincor , Betsy Baker Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Sam Raimi Studio New Line Cinema Expand

