The Evil Dead franchise will continue this year, with the Evil Dead Rises trailer teasing hellish family reunions. With four movies and a television show ready to rank, the franchise has already been critically acclaimed.

Following Sam Raimi's original iconic trilogy, a reboot premiered back in 2013. Also,Ash vs. Evil Dead ran for three seasons, with Bruce Cambell now speculating an animated reboot.

7 'Evil Dead' (2013) - 63%

A recovering drug addict, Mia Allen (Jane Levy) finds herself overcoming her heroin addiction at an isolated cabin with her brother and friends. But, they quickly become overwhelmed by a supernatural threat.

This film being placed so low suggests how strong the franchise has been as a whole. The reboot offered something completely different, by sacrificing the humor for straight horror. It secured terrifying results. Perhaps the bloodiest film of the franchise, gore-hounds definitely were satisfied with this one. The plot was also clever, with writers conjuring up a clever reason to force characters to stay at the cabin.

6 'Army of Darkness' (1992) - 73%

This sequel directly follows the events of the second film. Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is trapped in the Middle Ages, and is forced to battle the undead in an attempt to return home.

It served as the final film of Raim's trilogy, and whilst reception has been mixed it has secured a cult following. Less horror and more fantasy, this was the most straightly comedic installment of the franchise. This film was made by the inevitable charm of Campbell, who deservedly confirmed his place as a horror icon. It was certainly a shift in plot lines and worked for the most part.

5 'The Evil Dead' (1982) - 95%

A college student releases demons and spirits that wreak havoc on an isolated cabin. Ash must save himself when everyone else becomes possessed.

This is deservedly one of the most iconic horror films of all time, and proved revolutionary, with its lack of censorship leading to it being branded a "video nasty". Raimi's camerawork was remarkable, and the low-budget gore worked so well, creating a real sense of dread. This original launched the careers of Campbell and Raimi, and has sparked a successful franchise and even a video game.

4 'Evil Dead 2' (1987) - 95%

This was considered a requel (remake and sequel). Ash and his girlfriend find an audio tape that unleashes hell on their remote cabin.

Raim's original was mainly a horror with comedic elements throughout, whereas the sequel brought an even bigger focus on humor. This was the film that began to cement Ash as an icon, with the exaggerated special effects and slapstick gore working for comedy fans. It was certainly a risk that paid off, with the opening act essentially acting as a complete retelling of the original movie. This is considered for many the best of the franchise.

3 'Ash vs. Evil Dead,' Season 1 (2015) - 98%

Following the events of the original trilogy, Ash's life hasn't been quite as exciting since. However, he soon finds himself battling the undead again and is forced to once again become a hero.

First and foremost, the series served as faithfully to Raimi's original films as fans would have wanted. After Ash's return was teased at the end of the 2013 reboot, everyone was going to tune in, regardless of the show being on the small screen. It was like Campbell was never away, and he was as charismatic as ever. It certainly pleased fans of horror and comedy.

2 'Ash vs. Evil Dead,' Season 2 (2016) - 100%

Following the events of season 1, it is not long before Ash is again thrown into battling deadites. It is not like he isn't used to it by now.

It is important to consider that the high critical rating may have been less realistic, as fewer critics watched the latter two seasons of this show. Continuing on from the first season, which served to (re)establish characters, this new season acted as a proper homage to the show's roots. Containing exciting bar fights and skull crackings at crematoriums, the show was fantastic television.

1 'Ash vs. Evil Dead,' Season 3 (2018) - 100%

Ash is now a local legend. However, the deadites are not done with him yet, after a televised massacre acts as a new threat.

This acted as a perhaps premature conclusion, with Campbell discussing the cancellation as a result of viewership decline. The third season rounded out the show with new characters and a satisfying end to the arcs of established characters. The beauty of the franchise is the art of stupidity, which fans always have seemed to love. The show ended as a fast-paced horror comedy, and it will be interesting to see how it may cope in an animated form.

