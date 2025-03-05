One of Paramount Plus' better originals from 2022, the wait for more of The Ex-Wife, an adaptation of the novel by Jess Ryder, has been bitterly long ever since all four Season 1 episodes premiered on October 12, 2022. The Ex-Wife tells the tale of Tasha (Céline Buckens), a young, happily-married woman besotted by her middle-aged partner, Jack (Tom Mison). However, all is not as it first seems, with trouble in paradise brewing as Tasha begins to become jealous of Jack's strong relationship with his ex-wife, Jen (Janet Montgomery).

The series was received so well, even earning a strong 80% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, that a second installment was deemed inevitable. Fast-forward two-and-a-half years, and that second season is still yet to be released, with news of its production few and far between. That is until today, with Radio Times exclusively revealing a selection of first-look images of Season 2, showcasing both new and returning faces. Chief among them is Merlin and Supergirl star Katie McGrath, who takes over the role of Jen from the aforementioned Montgomery. This change in face joins a change in outlook for Jen, as she attempts to turn a corner in her rocky life and readies for marriage.

The other two images released, available to view below, showcase Jordan Stephens as Sam and Mison as Jack back in action, with the latter's face caked in dirt. According to Radio Times, "The new season will pick up three years after season 1, with Tasha hiding out under a false identity in Cyprus with Emily (who it seems has survived!), while Jen has moved on and is about to get married." In a statement, deputy chief content officer at Paramount UK, Sebastian Cardwell, said, "I am thrilled to be teaming up with Clapperboard, Blackbox Media and Night Train again for a second series of The Ex-Wife. The first series was a huge success and this time we promise viewers even more twists and turns! I can’t wait to see this incredible cast bring the next installment of this drama to life."

How Did 'The Ex-Wife' Season 1 End?