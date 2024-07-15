The Big Picture The Ex-Wife has been greenlit for Season 2 after gaining a loyal following and positive reactions to the first season.

Season 2 promises even more twists and turns, with some major casting changes adding to the intrigue of the storyline.

Fans can expect the drama to continue as the story picks up where Season 1 left off, posing questions about trust and change.

The Paramount+ hit British thriller The Ex-Wife has officially been green-lit for a second season following an impressive reaction to the first, as per The Radio Times. Based on Jess Ryder's book of the same name, the series was a quiet success initially upon its release, with the adaptation helmed by Downton Abbey's Catherine Steadman. That quiet appreciation would build thanks to word of mouth and social media, as more and more tuned in to find out exactly where the ever-twisting story would finally end. And end it did not, with the finale's cliffhanger leaving many patiently waiting for this second season announcement to arrive.

Deputy chief content officer at Paramount UK, Sebastian Cardwell, has expressed his appreciation of the series and excitement to get working on a second, saying, "I am thrilled to be teaming up with Clapperboard, Blackbox Media, and Night Train again for a second series of The Ex-Wife. The first series was a huge success and this time we promise viewers even more twists and turns! I can’t wait to see this incredible cast bring the next instalment of this drama to life." As yet, no release date has been confirmed for Season 2, although filming has commenced in the sunny climes of Cyprus.

A Major Casting Change Brings Another Big Twist For 'The Ex-Wife'

Fans will be delighted to hear that many of Season 1's expertly assembled cast will return for Season 2, including the likes of Tom Mison as Jack, Céline Buckens as Tasha, and Jordan Stephens as Sam. However, one major change to the cast sees Janet Montgomery step down from the role of the titular ex-wife Jen, with Merlin and Supergirl star Katie McGrath taking over the role. Speaking of this casting change, executive producer and MD for co-producer Clapperboard Studios, Mike Benson, said, "With the wonderful Celine, Tom, and Jordan returning – and the fantastic Katie McGrath joining the cast – we’re looking forward to seeing how they, and our brilliant production team, tackle the story."

Season 2 will have to pick up right where the first left off, with plenty of questions burning in the minds of viewers. A synopsis for Season 2 reads:

"Tasha is forced to abandon her fresh start when she learns that Jack has been released from prison early having only served a year of his sentence. Jack appears to be a changed man, but who can each of them really trust, and can anyone truly change?"

The Ex-Wife Season 2 has been officially confirmed. You can catch up with all episodes from Season 1 right now on Paramount+.

