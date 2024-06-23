The Big Picture The Exorcism bombed at the box office with a global haul under $4 million, marking a new low for horror movies this year.

The Exorcism's poor performance could spark morbid curiosity among audiences.

The horror film stands out in a year of underperforming horror titles, with only a few exceptions like Immaculate turning notable profits.

Has there been a worse streak for horror movies at the box office before this? After a string of under-performers from studios both big and small this year, Vertical's The Exorcism was practically ignored by moviegoers in its debut weekend. Starring Russell Crowe — once among the most popular movie stars in the world — the horror film couldn’t crack the $5 million mark in its global release, which comes over four years after it began production in pre-pandemic 2019.

Since then, Crowe has starred in another exorcism-themed film — The Pope’s Exorcist, which was deemed successful enough last year to warrant a sequel. Directed by Julius Avery, The Pope’s Exorcist defied mixed reviews to gross nearly $80 million worldwide against a reported budget of less than $20 million. The Exorcism, on the other hand, seems like a less attractive proposition for audiences. Sure, not every movie can be sold on a single image of Crowe riding a tiny scooter across the streets of Rome, but nothing could’ve prepared Vertical for a $2.4 million domestic debut in proper wide release. The scenario was just as dour in overseas markets, where the movie has made $1.5 million, for a cumulative global haul of less than $4 million.

Directed by Joshua John Miller, The Exorcism follows a troubled actor who is cast in a horror movie akin to The Exorcist. The movie holds the unenviable distinction of having received a rare D CinemaScore from opening day audiences. This is actually something that could work in its favor — a D CinemaScore can often create a morbid curiosity around a title. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score, on the other hand, stands at a comparatively more positive 31%. Collider’s Emma Kiely observed in her review that “the intensity with which the film tries to scare you doesn’t match the somewhat silly idea that the movie is founded on.”

Those Who Dared to Watch 'The Exorcism' Hated It

This year has been particularly dreadful for horror films. While the relatively low-key indie Late Night with the Devil did reasonable business considering its scale, bigger films such as Imaginary, Tarot, The Strangers: Chapter 1, and more recently, The Watchers, have all failed to pass the $50 million mark globally. And while The First Omen was able to hit $53 million worldwide, the film’s reported budget of $30 million certainly didn’t leave much room for profit. The sole outlier, it seems, is Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate, which made nearly $30 million against a reported budget of $9 million. But even that felt like a missed opportunity because cheaper horror titles are known to have grossed much more.

Also starring Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce, The Exorcism is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

