The Big Picture The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, promises a unique twist on supernatural horror with a chilling trailer and eerie images.

The film delves into the blurred lines between reality and the afterlife on a troubled film set haunted by real-life horrors.

As a standalone entity, The Exorcism offers a fresh take on demonic infestation, setting itself apart from typical supernatural terrors.

June is another big month for horror with the releases of The Watchers and A Quiet Place: Day One. However, one of the smaller haunts coming in just a few weeks is The Exorcism starring Russell Crowe. Now, after its chilling trailer debut a few months back, the latest image for The Exorcism sees Crowe in a world of supernatural danger.

The image, debuted exclusively by Bloody Disgusting as a part of their summer horror preview, sees Crowe’s character, troubled actor Anthony Miller, presumably in the middle of or preparing for a scene.

However, he gets more than he bargains for as Father Connar, played by David Hyde Pierce, is seen screaming in his face as he lays his hand against Crowe’s chest. They may just be making a movie, but the priest’s soulless eyes tell a different scary story. It’s important to note that this isn’t a sequel to The Pope’s Exorcist, which was a breakout horror hit for Crowe last year. Despite a similar sounding name and demonic parallels too good to be true, The Exorcism is its own entity separate from that soon to be genre franchise.

What’s ‘The Exorcism’ About?

Image via Bloody Disgusting

The Exorcism takes some queues from real-life on-set horror stories and is all about a film production that gets unraveled by the supposed afterlife. However, supernatural things happening around the film could just be all in lead star Anthony Miller’s mind as he still struggles with his past that was full of addiction. Whether it's simply in his head or a real demonic infestation remains to be seen, but the trailer promised a film packed to the brim with a spooky atmosphere and tension. Classic horror films like The Omen, The Exorcist, Poltergeist and Rosemary’s Baby had productions martyred by ghost stories and tragedies. For die-hard horror fans, it's going to be interesting to see how that unique angle helps separate it from the endless sea of supernatural terrors we’ve gotten over the last half century.

The Exorcism will be horrifying theaters later this month on June 21. Along with Crowe, the film stars Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, and Adam Goldberg. This summer features a crowded release schedule, so hopefully this smaller scarefest will leave a lasting scream-worthy mark on the box office. While the horror genre is waiting for Crowe’s next demonic misadventure, you can view the new image and the previously released trailer below.