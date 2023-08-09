The Big Picture Anneliese Michel's story of alleged demonic possession has inspired movies like The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Requiem, but they approach the subject differently.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose turns the story into a classic horror spectacle, while Requiem focuses on Anneliese's internal struggles.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose does a disservice to Anneliese's memory by presenting a distorted narrative, while Requiem gives her struggle the spotlight and explores her mental health issues.

The story of Anna Elisabeth "Anneliese" Michel is one of the most documented cases of alleged demonic possession in history, attracting the interest of everyone who loves horror and wonders about what awaits us after death. So, it’s no wonder Anneliese’s tragic passing has given rise to a few different movies, including the 2005 Hollywood production The Exorcism of Emily Rose and the 2006 German drama Requiem. Yet, while both these movies draw inspiration from the same true story, they approach the subject from completely different angles. Because while Scott Derrickson's breakout feature uses Anneliese's story to spook the audience, Requiem puts the young woman's internal struggles in the spotlight.

Who Was Anneliese Michel?

Anneliese was born in 1952 in the German town of Leiblfing. Raised in a Christian family, Anneliese began to suffer from violent seizures when she was 16. After that, the girl was diagnosed with epilepsy and had to spend some time hospitalized in a mental health institution. In the years that followed, Anneliese would also suffer from clinical depression while psychiatrists tried to find the best medicine to treat her unique symptoms. After spending a semester in college, where she began studying to become a teacher, Anneliese's condition got worse, as she also began to experience vivid hallucinations of demons coming to claim her soul.

Tired of taking medications and convinced her visions were of supernatural origin, Anneliese decided to face the issue through a spiritual perspective. From 1975 to 1976, Anneliese underwent 67 exorcism sessions without any medical care while her supposed possession worsened. Anneliese finally succumbed to malnourishment, dehydration, and self-inflicted wounds that her body was no longer strong enough to heal. According to The Washington Post, she weighed just 68 pounds when she died. After her death, Anneliese's parents and the priest overseeing the exorcism were tried for negligent homicide, for which they were convicted. However, since their sentence of six months in prison was reduced to three years of probation, none of the involved stepped into a cell.

What makes Anneliese's case so curious is how the details of her story allow people to interpret her symptoms as a medical condition or proof of the supernatural. At college, Anneliese was seen as a reclusive young woman with a prominent Christian faith. Also, according to her exorcism registry, Anneliese was convinced she would become a martyr to save the world's sinners. So, if she was indeed sick, it’s not unlikely her visions were those of demons because that’s what she believed in. Nevertheless, the tapes and pictures produced during the ten months Anneliese went through frequent exorcism sessions are extremely unnerving, making it easy for some people to think of them as evidence of the occult.

‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose’ Turns Anneliese’s Story Into Classic Horror Spectacle

Released in 2005, The Exorcism of Emily Rose uses Anneliese’s story as inspiration to create an engaging horror movie where the existence of the Devil must be proved inside the constraints of the U.S. legal system. The film stars Laura Linney as an agnostic lawyer who defends Father Richard Moore (Tom Wilkinson), accused of negligent homicide after the death of the young Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter), who was supposedly possessed by demons. Instead of following the story of Anneliese in detail, The Exorcism of Emily Rose takes the idea of a priest accused of killing someone during an exorcism and turns it into a courtroom drama. Unfortunately, even if Derrickson’s movie ominously announces it is based on a true story, The Exorcism of Emily Rose does a disservice to Anneliese’s memory.

During Father Moore’s trial, the defense and prosecution investigate whether Emily Rose’s ultimate demise was caused by psychiatric problems or the influence of dark forces. That dilemma is at the core of Anneliese’s true story, but The Exorcism of Emily Rose chooses a side right from the start. Instead of externalizing the complexities of Anneliese’s psyche, the movie just uses the tropes of exorcism cinema to show the audience the Devil is real, beyond any doubt. So, even if there’s a narrative dispute inside the courtroom, The Exorcism of Emily Rose uses flashbacks to show how she was indeed a victim of possession, Father Moore is unquestionably a good man, and the prosecutor (Campbell Scott) is just a heartless prick. It’s a shallow approach to a rich story that sometimes sounds like Christian propaganda.

Sure, by itself, The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a solid horror story with decent scares in store for fans. In addition, Carpenter’s performance is not as praised as it should be, as she absolutely nails the role of a possessed young woman. The problem arises from the movie announcing itself as inspired by a true story while only cherrypicking a few facts from Anneliese’s life. In doing so, The Exorcism of Emily Rose creates the distorted narrative that the real girl was undoubtedly possessed by demons. Fortunately, another movie based on the same true story approaches Anneliese’s tale with the nuance it deserves.

‘Requiem’ Gives Anneliese’s Struggle the Spotlight

Contrary to The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2006’s Requiem is not a horror movie. Instead, this slow-burn drama is a gripping character study that puts Anneliese’s experience front and center. Directed by Hans-Christian Schmid, Requiem stars the marvelous Sandra Hüller as Michaela Klingler, a faithful epileptic girl whose mental health starts to deteriorate after she goes to college. Requiem explores Michaela’s life under the pressure of being in a new environment, wondering how external factors might play a part in Michaela’s emerging symptoms. Requiem doesn’t give a definitive answer to Michaela’s problems or discard the possibility the young woman was indeed possessed. However, the movie attempts to give audiences as much details about her condition as possible.

Requiem exposes the tricky question that comes with Christianity, a religion that sometimes equates suffering to redemption. As such, someone who believes in orthodox Christian precepts could be self-convinced that God wants her pain, which will then turn her into a martyr. Requiem also underlines how Michaela, like Anneliese, has a long history of mental health issues beyond the supposed possession. In doing so, the movie allows audiences to see Michaela as a tragic character that doesn’t have the medical support she needs and ends up having a horrifying death because people around her prefer to support her martyrdom ideas.

Contrary to The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Requiem has no special effects to transform the protagonist into an unquestionable host of demons. Instead, Michaela’s seizures are shown as they were actually seen in the real story: terrifying moments that can be explained by science as much as they can by religion. We only hear Michaela’s description of the voices and the demonic faces taunting her, with the movie refusing to turn the woman’s testimony into a concrete reality. All we have is Michaela’s recounting of her own experience, and every viewer must choose what to believe based on that alone. Finally, since Requiem is concerned with Michaela’s mental state, the movie ends before the first exorcism section and never follows the trial that ensued after her death. All that matters is Anneliese story, so that’s all the movie shows.

Requiem is available for streaming on AMC+. The Exorcism of Emily Rose is only available on VOD.