Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe may have found his new niche in the horror genre, as he has another new exorcist movie in the works, simply titled The Exorcism. Not to be confused with Russell Crowe's recent exorcism-themed movie, The Pope's Exorcist (which was a sleeper hit at the box office), The Exorcism is an all-new demonic possession story that offers an interesting twist on the ubiquitous genre. It's also not connected to the original Exorcist franchise, which has now been put on ice following the poor reception to The Exorcist: Believer.

However, it looks like The Exorcism knows full well that there is already a wide variety of exorcism movies out there and is embracing those comparisons. The film follows an accomplished actor named Anthony Miller (Crowe) as he tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), by bringing her to the set of his latest movie. It's an exorcism horror feature, and it soon becomes clear that there is something much more supernatural at work, and it's starting to take hold of Anthony's mind.

The quasi-meta demon possession thriller is bound to generate some buzz in the horror world, so if you want to learn more about it, here is everything we know so far about The Exorcism.

Russell Crowe will come face to face with the forces of Hell (again) when The Exorcism releases on Friday, June 7, 2024. The horror film will be going up against some stiff competition that same weekend at the box office, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's latest action entry Bad Boys: Ride or Die, as well as Ishana Shyamalan's thrilling directorial debut The Watchers.

Where Can You Watch 'The Exorcism'?

The terrifying tale of The Exorcism is one that will be available to watch exclusively in theaters this June. Those who prefer to watch their horror films in the comfort of their own home may like to know that the movie is a production of Shudder, so the horror streamer will more than likely become the streaming home of The Exorcism relatively soon after the film's theatrical release. That was the case for the platform's more recent original films, such as the holiday horror reimagining It's a Wonderful Knife and the found footage late-night television thriller Late Night with the Devil.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Exorcism'

The first trailer for The Exorcism was released by Vertical, Shudder, and Miramax on April 25, introducing audiences to the self-referential world of the latest entry in a very popular horror subgenre. Anthony and Lee Miller have not had the best relationship over the years, but Anthony is hoping to reconnect by bringing his daughter to his new film set. The only thing is that the set appears to be cursed, as Anthony is replacing an actor who died under mysterious circumstances. Despite playing a priest, The Exorcism flips the script of traditional exorcism stories by having Anthony be the victim of this mysterious possession. This leads Lee to consult a real-life priest named Father Conor (David Hyde Pierce), and the two begin their dangerous work to free Anthony from this vile demon.

Who Stars in 'The Exorcism'?

Leading the cast of The Exorcism is Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe. Last year, Crowe portrayed a priest performing an exorcism in The Pope's Exorcist. Now, he'll be the one in need of an exorcism in The Exorcism. Crowe's illustrious career as an actor certainly goes well beyond the two horror films, as he's also made a huge impression on the industry through films like Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, and L.A. Confidential.

The true protagonist of The Exorcism will be played by Ryan Simpkins, who has plenty of experience in the horror genre, having previously starred in the Fear Street trilogy. The film's true priest is played by legendary sitcom star David Hyde Pierce, though we doubt anything he's a part of in The Exorcism will be as scary as the actor not returning for the Frasier reboot. The rest of the stellar ensemble cast for The Exorcism includes:

Avatar franchise star Sam Worthington

franchise star Billions star Samantha Mathis

star Dazed and Confused star Adam Goldberg (who previously worked with Crowe on A Beautiful Mind)

star (who previously worked with Crowe on A Beautiful Mind) Heroes star Adrian Pasdar

star Swarm star Chloe Bailey

What Is 'The Exorcism' About?

The official plot synopsis of The Exorcism reads as follows:

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play.

Who Is Making 'The Exorcism'?

The Exorcism will be the sophomore feature film of Joshua John Miller, who previously directed The Mao Game and wrote The Final Girls. Joshua John Miller is also credited with co-writing the screenplay of The Exorcism alongside his co-writing partner on The Final Girls, M.A. Fortin. The film will also be executive produced by Andrew Golov (The Beekeeper) and Padraic McKinley (American Gods).

The rest of the crew for The Exorcism is rounded out by composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans (Enemy), cinematographer Simon Duggan (The Great Gatsby), editors Gardner Gould (Don't Breathe) and Matthew Woolley (Ghosts of Beirut), production designer Michael Perry (It Follows), and art director Jason Bistarkey (Swamp Thing).

