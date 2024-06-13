The Big Picture Join us at Vista Theater in LA on June 19 for an advance screening of The Exorcism before its official theatrical release.

Writer-director Joshua John Miller, co-writer M.A. Fortin, and star Chloe Bailey will join us after the movie for an exclusive Q&A.

We’re only halfway through 2024 and it's already been an excellent year for movies that dig into religious trauma and horrors. Joining the ranks of The First Omen and Immaculate is writer-director Joshua John Miller’s directorial debut, The Exorcism, starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe. To celebrate the theatrical release, Collider is partnering with Vertical to offer Los Angeles residents the opportunity to join us for a special advance screening. Following the movie, our own Steve Weintraub will moderate an exclusive Q&A with Miller, co-writer M.A. Fortin (The Final Girls), and star Chloe Bailey (Swarm).

The Exorcism revolves around actor Anthony Miller (Crowe), whose sanity begins to crumble during the production of his new horror movie. Initially, his estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), suspects a relapse into his past addictions due to his troubled history. However, as his actions take a sinister turn, it becomes evident that something more disturbing is at play. The movie also features a stellar cast, including Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Adam Goldberg (A Beautiful Mind), and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier).

What makes Miller’s take on the subgenre so unique is that it’s inspired by his father, actor Jason Miller’s role in The Exorcist as Father Karras. Given that and the fact that he and Fortin penned one of the 2000s best original, meta-horror movies, The Final Girls, is enough to get excited about. On top of that and the movie’s ensemble cast, the creator of the iconic Scream franchise, Kevin Williamson, is a producer on the film.

‘The Exorcism’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or can make your way here, we invite you to join us on Wednesday, June 19, at Quentin Tarantino’s (Pulp Fiction) classic Hollywood venue, Vista Theater (4473 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027). The screening of The Exorcism will begin at 7:30 pm, and all attendees will be treated to popcorn and a drink. Following the screening, we'll host a Q&A session with the movie's creators, Miller and Fortin, and one of its stars, Bailey, where they will delve into the behind-the-scenes making of the movie.

How to Get ‘The Exorcism’ Tickets

The Exorcism hits theaters nationwide on June 21.