The Big Picture Russell Crowe stars as a troubled actor in possession film The Exorcism, exploring personal demons and supernatural forces on set.

The meta premise of actors filming a cursed horror movie adds depth to the storyline, with Crowe's character descending into darkness.

Directed by Joshua John Miller, son of The Exorcist star, the film boasts a talented cast including Sam Worthington and David Hyde Pierce.

Russell Crowe is going from a priest to a man in desperate need of one with the first trailer for The Exorcism. Last year, the Oscar winner played Father Gabriel Amorth in the surprising hit horror film The Pope's Exorcist, but his new role reverses things by having him embody troubled actor Anthony Miller, who begins to unravel at the seams while on the set of his latest project. The first footage of the flick, formerly titled The Georgetown Project, teases the frights that await as the actor descends into darkness, leaving his daughter to determine whether he's relapsed on old addictions or if something sinister is at play.

The Exorcism offers a bit of a meta premise for a possession film, with Crowe's Miller starring in a supernatural horror feature as he begins to fall apart. A poster shared by Vertical further teased that premise, showcasing the fictional film's set and emphasizing that the movie the unfortunate actor signed onto was "cursed." With the spotlight on him, Miller's problems will come to the forefront, but his past struggles mean it will be all the more difficult to prove that something else is going on. Be it demons personal or supernatural, his estranged daughter, played by Fear Street trilogy star Ryan Simpkins, will do everything in her power to try and save him with a little help from his co-star Blake Holloway (Chloe Bailey).

Crowe's real-life co-stars feature some serious talent beyond Simpkins and Bailey. Avatar star Sam Worthington and Frasier favorite David Hyde Pierce are also set to star, with Pierce playing the priest who may save him from his fate, Father Conor. Also on board is The Equalizer's Adam Goldberg, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines's Samantha Mathis, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Adrian Pasdar.

Possession Films Run in the Family With 'The Exorcism'

The director of The Exorcism, Joshua John Miller, is no stranger to cursed possession films himself. He's the son of Jason Miller, who famously starred as Father Karras in William Friedkin and William Peter Blatty's horror masterpiece The Exorcist, often considered one of the most cursed films ever made given the myriad of deaths, injuries, and bizarre happenings surrounding its production. Along with his creative and life partner M.A. Fortin, he also co-created the USA crime drama Queen of the South and penned the Taissa Farmiga-led horror comedy The Final Girls. He and Fortin once again joined forces to co-write the Crowe-led possession flick.

The Exorcism will possess theaters on June 7. Shudder will then play host to the horror film later this year. Check out the trailer below.