There was a lot going on at the end of 1973 heading into the new year. The President of the United States Richard Nixon was embroiled in the fallout from the bungled robbery attempt of the Democratic National Headquarters in the Watergate Hotel, and a revolutionary horror classic hit movie screens just a day after Christmas. The movie was called The Exorcist and it was a complete game-changer in the way that viscerally terrifying images could affect the audience, both inside and outside the theater. It's very doubtful that David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer will cause a reaction even close to that of William Friedkin's in 1973, as nobody could truly predict the mass hysteria that would follow.

What Is 'The Exorcist' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

The tale of the possession of the young daughter Regan (Linda Blair) of a famous actress Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) was such an incredible phenomenon not just within the horror genre, but in the film industry as a whole, that the most significant and infamous political scandal in the history of America found itself competing for the public's attention. The Exorcist became the new gold standard for stomach-churning horror movies and even the POTUS had to compete with the cinematic sensation. Not that Nixon minded that people were being distracted from his ineptness and dirty tricks, but with wild stories of people collapsing in the aisles at the sight of director William Friedkin's adaptation of William Peter Blatty's novel, the headline as the new year turned was all about Linda Blair and the exorcism of Regan MacNeil.

The film's tagline: "somewhere between science and superstition" is an excellent place to start. While in the Washington D.C. area for a movie shoot, Chris McNeil and her daughter Regan are staying together in a nice two-story Georgetown area home. When Regan begins to suffer from inexplicable, strange, and very painful physical symptoms, Chris turns to doctors only to be told that they can't find anything wrong with her and that it may be a psychological issue. Frustrated and terrified as her daughter's symptoms start to include strange phenomena like telekinesis and levitation while lying in bed, she turns to the Catholic Church and Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller) who eventually convinces the church to allow an exorcism alongside noted cult and demonic scholar, Father Lankester Merrin (Max Von Sydow).

The two team up together to attempt to free Regan from the grasp of a demon known as Pazuzu which is taking an enormous physical toll on the 12-year-old girl. What happens to her is the basis for some of the most stunning and disturbing imagery ever put on film. As horrific and despicable as Nixon's actions were, along with almost 50 people who ended up being convicted in the scheme, they couldn't hold a candle, or a crucifix, to the movie that was creating long lines in bitterly cold and rainy winter weather to see what all the fuss was about at the movies.

'The Exorcist' Fans Started Fights in the Streets

Image via Warner Bros.

The main reason The Exorcist became one of the two hottest topics in the country is really the way audiences reacted to it. According to witnesses (via The New York Times) who both worked near New York City theaters and security staff, the long lines that formed to get in to see a young girl's violent and horrifying possession, people would take to lighting bonfires with trash in the streets just to stay warm in the cold Big Apple days surrounding the release of the movie. On Second Avenue between 59th and 60th streets, trash was left throughout the streets, and people were getting into fistfights. Hopeful patrons would form a long line where they would wait for as long as four hours to get in. 46-year-old Manhattan resident Lee Picillo told The New York Times, "I haven't stood in line since the time I saw Frank Sinatra at the Paramount Theater.”

One of six security guards working at one of the theaters, Ralph Bailey, said, "It was like a riot...we had to cancel the showing." Bailey was also offered bribes of over $100 to allow people to jump the line in order to make sure they got in. $100 plus is a lot of money, and this is in 1973 dollars. Today, that would probably be in the neighborhood of $500 smackeroos! Just to advance in line! It must have been pure craziness. People were also reselling pairs of tickets for up to $50 for what must have cost around $5 in the early '70s. So, if you weren't mixing it up and getting punched in the gut trying to see The Exorcist, you were probably at home watching the scandalous Watergate story and getting sick in a much different and far less adventurous way.

'The Exorcist' Audiences Started Throwing Up in the Theater

Image via Warner Bros.

While people were starting fires and throwing hands in the streets, for those fortunate enough to settle into a warm seat with a bucket of popcorn, things weren't going much better. Bailey also claims to have witnessed multiple faintings in the aisles and vomiting in some of the more disturbing scenes of the film. Projectile vomit causing more projectile vomiting? The security guard even said that the unusually graphic material caused a pregnant woman to miscarry. Whether it was Regan's spinning head, her pea-green projectile vomit, or doing unspeakable things to her own body while being possessed, the folks who actually did see the movie weren't faring much better than those out in the cold, waiting to get inside. Some viewers were seen having to leave the theater while those that had the resilience to make it all the way through until the end were visibly trembling and shaking while leaving the building.

‘The Exorcist’ Seemed To Cause More Panic Than Watergate

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If you look at what happened at the box office during the sensational opening of The Exorcist, people seem to prefer getting sick and collapsing due to a terrifying film to getting sick over guys like Nixon and G. Gordon Liddy looking like complete idiots. In just one week and in just two dozen theaters, the movie made more than $93,000. That is a remarkable total for the time. But New York Times journalist Judy Klemesrud gave a firsthand account about seeing the movie during the opening weekend stating:

"...it was an experience like I'd never had before in a movie theater. The house was full of course, except for the first two rows. Before the movie began, there was a feeling of tenseness throughout the theater, During the exorcism, there was continuous screaming in the theater, and it sounded like the old screaming‐for‐screaming's‐sake that one used to hear at early Beatles and Rolling Stone concerts. I noticed several people leave in the middle of the film. Like a Rolling Stones concert? Can you ever remember going to a movie that felt like a huge rock show like that?

Others who left during the movie stated, "I don't like it, I want to go home." Another audience member said, "I just found it really horrible and had to come out, I couldn't take any more," Did you know that people who fainted during the movie were purportedly given smelling salts? Absolutely nuts for a movie of any kind.

'The Exorcist' Elicited Many Different Responses

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Klemesrud's article also expressed other points of view from the people who saw it on opening weekend. People who perhaps have a stronger threshold for such films raved about the special effects innovations of Friedkin's movie and about how true the adaptation was to Blatty's novel (Blatty won the Oscar in 1974 for Best Adaptation). The Exorcist was also the first horror movie to be nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award. But Klemesrud also expressed some concerns over the film as well, citing that she was concerned about what kind of effect The Exorcist would have upon the more psychologically unhinged and worried that it might trigger more violent behavior as a result.

'The Exorcist' Had Far-Reaching Implications Among Religious Groups

Image Via Warner Bros.

Carl Raschke, a leader amongst Protestant Christians even went so far as to suggest in an article in Christian Century magazine that The Exorcist had led to a crucial time for American culture as a whole pointing to the movie's extraordinary reception along with the simultaneous dubious events surrounding Watergate. He compared the scandal to the film by calling both "psychodramas of the American soul," and feared that the religious accuracy of the film and the instability within our most central political institutions was a recipe for instability that America had never seen before. This movie's popularity was becoming a commentary on a shifting system of values and the fact that it was more popular than Watergate in 1974 was a real cause for concern. There was a fear spreading throughout conservative religious groups that a counterculture movement was feeding off the frenzy surrounding the movie and the scandal.

It should also be noted that during this time and since, Catholic leaders have morally distanced themselves and the religion from the portrayal, but ultimately came out with a statement that begrudgingly credited Friedkin and Blatty stating the movie had, "salutary reflections on religious belief and the limits of science in spite of its foul language, inappropriate images of child sexuality, and violence." And Friedkin loved every bit of the controversy saying, "One of the best things that could happen is if the Pope denounces it." These are the kind of heavy repercussions that were being talked about during the time, and while Nixon may have owned the headlines with his idiocy, Linda Blair was owning movie screens with far more intrigue and morbid curiosity. If you're planning to see The Exorcist: Believer, just know that 50 years ago, the one that started it all was just as hot as the scandal of all scandals in America's nation's capital. C'mon Richard, you knew you were a crook, and the power of Christ should have compelled you to admit as much!