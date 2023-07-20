Unleash the horror as you never have before when William Friedkin’s horror classic, The Exorcist arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital on September 19, 2023. With Warner Bros. celebrating its 100th anniversary, the iconic title is just another film receiving a restorative makeover as it also celebrates its 50th-anniversary milestone. As of right now, no special features have been announced but seeing as how it will be a momentous occasion for one of the world’s most celebrated horror films, it’s more than likely that the five-disc set will come with some extras.

Based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name, The Exorcist tells the chilling tale of a young girl’s demonic possession. Her mother, a movie star, will stop at nothing to save her child from the devil’s tight grip with two Catholic priests stepping in to perform an exorcism. Launching the career of scream queen, Linda Blair, as the possessed Regan MacNeil, the title also featured critically-acclaimed performances from Ellyn Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Jason Miller. Ahead of its time, the sinister story of demonic possession sparked a worldwide conversation with many religious groups pushing to remove it from theaters. Unfortunately for the naysayers, this completely backfired, not only helping to drive up box office sales but also bringing in critical praise by the droves nabbing nine Academy Award nominations and taking home two.

A staple in the American horror genre, it became clear that The Exorcist was a money-making franchise with a sequel released in 1977 and a part three to follow in 1990. Since then, directors Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger) and Paul Schrader (American Gigolo) have picked up the torch first carried by Friedkin, Blatty, and John Boorman (Deliverance) to keep the story going. Next, Halloween (2018) trilogy director David Gordon Green will horrify the masses with The Exorcist: Believer, the first of his trilogy series.

A Killer Lurking in the Shadows

As The Exorcist’s dedicated fandom will know, the production wasn’t without its list of strange occurrences. From deaths to a freak incident involving a bird and a circuit box that resulted in parts of the set burning to the ground, and even Burstyn sustaining traumatic injuries after a stunt gone wrong, the legend of the chaos behind the scenes may be even more horrifying than the movie itself. But, the most notorious occurrence of all was the inclusion of Paul Bateson, a man who held the small part of a radiologic technologist in the scene during which Regan receives medical attention for her bizarre behavior. Just a few years later, in 1979, Bateson was convicted of the murder of a film industry journalist and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison, being released in 2003. Five years later, he was again under the watchful eye of the police as a suspect involved in a string of serial killings that took place in Manhattan in the mid-70s. While the case has yet to be conclusively solved, Bateson remains the top suspect.

Check out a trailer for The Exorcist below and face your fears when the film receives its 4K UHD makeover on September 19.