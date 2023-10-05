The Exorcist has never been far from controversy. From religious groups denouncing its content as immoral to audience members fainting and vomiting during its theatrical run, the overblown reaction to The Exorcist is most of the reason why it’s synonymous with the phrase “scariest film ever made” despite how comparatively tame it can now appear. Even before it was a film, William Peter Blatty’s original novel had attracted more than its share of outcry, with this backlash only intensifying once it had completed its transition from page to screen in 1973 (a feeling no doubt aided when it won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay). For a time, calls to have The Exorcist banned followed it everywhere, and while the smattering of attempts to do so proved unsuccessful in the United States, the same cannot be said for its neighbor across the pond.

'The Exorcist' Has Always Provoked Outrage

The firestorm concerning The Exorcist started instantaneously. When your very first preview is accompanied by audience members screaming and running out of the theater, you know things are only going to get worse before they get better. The Exorcist began its rollout across North America in December 1973, with reports of the film eliciting strong physical and psychological reactions in viewers quickly becoming widespread. People fainting, throwing up, or outright fleeing the cinema were common, with some theater owners saying that it was rare for a screening to conclude without one of the above happening. Stories about children coming out of showings believing themselves to be possessed and needing to be hospitalized, or ambulances having to be on standby outside certain theaters, only drove more people to the chaos. The Exorcist would eventually become Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing release, but not without heavy uproar. Numerous religious bodies denounced the film, while the citizens of Hattiesburg and Boston tried to ban it outright due to its divisive obtainment of an “R” rating (the latter attempt was shut down by the United States Supreme Court). The reaction to The Exorcist became a work of entertainment itself – in doing so, increasing its profile further.

By the time The Exorcist had sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to reach the United Kingdom, three months had passed since its American release. News of the terrifying monstrosity that had seen people queuing in their droves at subzero temperatures just to be “part of the madness” had traveled far, ensuring that sheer curiosity alone would bestow the film with great financial success. Despite some pushback, the British Board of Film Classification permitted the film to be released in its original form, confident that their strict “X” certificate would prevent children from being admitted to screenings (as opposed to the American “R” rating where they could still attend when accompanied by a parent or adult guardian), thereby thwarting a sensational reaction. It worked. The Exorcist was one of the year’s biggest releases, with only a smattering of local councils capitulating to the calls for a boycott. A renewed attempt following the introduction of the Protection of Children Act 1978 targeted at the film’s potential mistreatment of its fourteen-year-old star, Linda Blair, also failed. For a while, it appeared that The Exorcist would escape nationwide censorship. Sadly, it was a peace that wouldn’t last.

The BBFC Refused to Certificate Its Home Video Release

The issues started in 1984 with the passing of the Video Recordings Act. The law required that all home videos receive a classification from the BBFC irrespective of whether they already obtained one for a theatrical release – a potentially life-threatening change for something as contentious as The Exorcist. At the time, the film was in its third year on video, with Warner Bros. having forgone acquiring a separate certificate due to the concerns that the ongoing video nasties controversy would have seen its availability being restricted. The Video Recordings Act stopped that, mandating that The Exorcist be reclassified so it could still be procurable for viewing (alongside hundreds of other videos to determine their suitability for the home). It was a colossal undertaking, and one that the BBFC was given four years to complete.

It’s a testament to the film’s impact that the BBFC went right up to the 1988 deadline before deciding its fate. The problem was relatively simple – while there was nothing in The Exorcist that went beyond the bounds of an “18” rating (the successor to the “X” rating), the film’s increased accessibility to children in the home environment made it difficult to calculate if it was suitable for a video release. In a subsequent letter by the then-director of the BBFC, James Ferman, he described the situation as such: “The Board must consider the work’s suitability for viewing in the home, where there is far less control of audience age… we have too much evidence of teenagers being disturbed by it in the cinema, particularly girls, as well as advice from child psychologists that it could be seriously disturbing to young people.” After careful consideration, it was concluded that no rating would sufficiently protect children from seeing The Exorcist. As such – despite being on shelves for seven years at this point – the BBFC ordered that its circulation cease with immediate effect. It wasn’t a total ban, but it was only a stone’s throwing away from one.

'The Exorcist's Partial Ban Lasted for Several Years

The Exorcist remained trapped in this state of limbo for the next 11 years. While it continued to enjoy frequent late-night screenings in UK theaters, the BBFC was unmoving on their earlier judgment (when asked if he would reconsider his stance on the film, Ferman responded that “its place is in the cinema rather than in the home”). However, circumstances forced them to reconsider this mindset. In 1998, The Exorcist was re-released across the globe to commemorate its 25th anniversary, with a fancy new box set following in its wake. Once again, The Exorcist was dominating headlines, and with it came the presumption that Warner Bros. would launch a fresh attempt to get it certified for the UK high street. Well, that’s exactly what they did… and in a rather unexpected twist, the notoriety it had accrued turned out to be rather beneficial.

By the 1990s, The Exorcist’s reputation was universally known. Its status within the horror genre was borderline mythical, with virtually all films that captured the public imagination so tightly provoking comparisons (something that continues to this day). When the BBFC found themselves tasked once again with determining the film’s viability for a video release, this reputation proved especially helpful to Warner Bros. It was agreed that parents would be more aware of its adult material compared to other releases, consequently being more likely to limit its accessibility to underage viewers. In addition, changing cultural and societal attitudes had seen this once scandalous creation becoming surprisingly gentle with age, rendering the need for censorship mute. “When it was released last year there was absolutely no reaction whatsoever,” as the new director of the BBFC, Robin Duval, said in 1999, before adding that the age group they had previously sought to protect was now the age group most unfussed about its content. It was obvious that a ban was no longer fit for purpose. And thus, The Exorcist was cleared for its long-awaited return to UK stores.

It’s questionable how effective these 11 years in the wilderness were. Even the BBFC’s former president, Andreas Whittam Smith, in a press release accompanying the film’s re-release admitted that there was “little hard evidence known to the BBFC that The Exorcist, in its video form, caused actual harm to viewers.” Examples of censorship inadvertently bringing more attention to their chosen victims are plentiful. Would The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, for instance, have earned such acclaim if they hadn’t provoked such outcry first? Probably not, and one could definitely add The Exorcist to that list. Few films ignited a blaze in the public consciousness quite like it, and while the BBFC’s attempt to extinguish it was well-meaning, it was also very misguided. The Exorcist is one of the most iconic horror films ever made. Whether they like it or not, the BBFC played a role in getting it to that status.