Few series in cinema history began quite as well as The Exorcist series did. The original movie — and perhaps the crowning achievement in William Friedkin's impressive filmography — stands tall as one of the most iconic films within the entire horror genre. It's a movie with a straightforward and instantly gripping premise about saving a young girl from a harrowing demonic possession, though also contains complex themes and ideas bubbling below the surface, rewarding rewatches and analysis. Similarly, much of the horror is in-your-face and startling, though other moments prove to be creepy in less bombastic ways, ensuring it can scare on different levels, and in vastly different ways. It terrified and shocked audiences to the point where it became one of the most legendary (and feared) movies of all time. But given The Exorcist's success, sequels, prequels, and rip-offs seemed inevitable, and the series is a rocky one to follow and unpack. This extends to the latest movie in the series, 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.

Put simply, this latest movie in the series is rough. The Exorcist: Believer admittedly may not be a low point for the now half-century-old franchise, but it comes nowhere near the first film in terms of quality. It might well be better than the bizarre pair of prequels that came out in 2004 and 2005, but lags behind the underrated The Exorcist III and also fails to be as interesting as the messy, garish, but ambitious Exorcist II: The Heretic. "Soulless" is a word you'll see plenty of times when looking at reviews for The Exorcist: Believer, and it's understandable why. The film simply doesn't work nearly as well as it should, as it's an uninteresting continuation (of sorts) for stories told in earlier films, it lacks the shock value and intensity needed for a demonic possession movie to have an impact, it squanders a rather talented cast, and it lacks compelling human drama and emotional stakes. It's simply not good, and also represents the kind of misfire that might well put future Exorcist movies in jeopardy, unless a drastically altered approach is taken for subsequent entries in the series.

'The Exorcist' Franchise Has Struggled With Its Sequels

Hope is a dangerous thing to have, and this is true when it comes to the idea of looking forward to sequels in most long-running horror franchises. Nevertheless, the quality of The Exorcist series has varied over the years, and it's possible to get some enjoyment out of certain follow-ups so long as you know nothing's going to touch the original, which itself is an all-time great 1970s release. Exorcist II: The Heretic brings back Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), following her life several years after the exorcism from the first film saved her. She's continually haunted by her past, a couple of other characters show up, and things ultimately get weird. It's difficult to comprehend, but at least it's somewhat interesting in its own deeply unusual and even off-putting way. The Exorcist III is an improvement, focusing on a handful of other characters from the first movie, and being more of a psychological crime/thriller/horror movie, with some religious horror elements thrown in for good measure.

The less said about the prequels from 2004 and 2005 — titled Exorcist: The Beginning and Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist respectively — the better. Dominion was made first, but the studio executives didn't like it, so they had the film reshot and released as Exorcist: The Beginning. Then, when that wasn't well-received, they sheepishly released Dominion the next year. So in 50 years, there's one good sequel, one messy and divisive one, and two uninspired prequels. The series could've used a breath of fresh air, or a return to form. The stage was set for The Exorcist: Believer to be not only the first true sequel in more than 30 years, but potentially the first great Exorcist movie since 1973. Regrettably, it fell flat on its face with such force that its head twisted around 180 degrees.

'The Exorcist: Believer' Has an Underwhelming Story

The direction taken for The Exorcist: Believer’s story is genuinely underwhelming; there’s no other way to put it. On paper, though, it doesn’t sound terrible, but it’s the execution that’s going to ensure no one remembers this sequel as a great example of the demonic possession horror subgenre. Things start quietly and solidly enough, maybe inspiring some hope that it’ll be an effective slow-burn like the original 1973 movie was. It centers on Leslie Odom Jr.’s character, Victor Fielding, who loses his pregnant wife in the film’s prologue, though she gives birth to their only child. 13 years on from this prologue, Victor’s a single father looking after his young daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) as best he can. One day, Angela goes missing with her friend, Katherine (Olivia Marcum), and when they eventually show up again after three days, they exhibit increasingly strange behavior, with signs pointing to some sort of dual demonic possession that's taken over the lives of both young girls.

One of the film's problems is that once this premise eventually sets itself up, it's incredibly easy to work out where things are going to go. Narratively, there's very little by way of surprises, plot twists, or genuinely unexpected story/character moments, and this makes it hard to get invested. The premise is okay, and the earlier scenes aren't terrible when you're anticipating a slow burn to eventually start burning. But it never really takes off, and when things start getting more in-your-face from a horror perspective, there's simply little in The Exorcist: Believer that will surprise people who've seen the other Exorcist movies, or really any other demonic possession movies. Having twice as many possessed people than normal doesn't automatically make things doubly scary. If anything, it just feels doubly derivative and samey, and also works to make the story feel less focused.

The Lack of Intensity and Shock Value Hurts 'The Exorcist: Believer'

While other horror movies might have more bloodshed and higher body counts, The Exorcist is still very much an R-rated, undeniably shocking horror movie. That original film wasn't super violent in a relentless fashion, but certain key moments of gruesome, visceral horror remain likely to alarm even 50 years later. It was a film that was unafraid to show a demon taking over the body of a young girl, making her do horrific things while changing her appearance in a grisly way, all adding up to make The Exorcist something that can be hard to watch at times. But it doesn't feel like it's being shocking just for the sake of it. There's purpose and thought put into when to go for the big moments, and how far they should be pushed. Working on the original film, writer William Peter Blatty and director William Friedkin knew how to ride that line. These two Williams collectively willed a great horror movie into existence.

In contrast, The Exorcist: Believer feels like it's playing it safe. The Exorcist was stomach-churning for many reasons, one of them being how gradually Regan's physical and psychological condition deteriorated, and some of the things that she did while this happened. Believer doesn't want to go the extra mile when it comes to the latter, and regarding the former, the deterioration of the two girls' conditions feels rushed and choppily put together, like the film wants to race ahead to an inevitable exorcism scene. When it comes to said exorcism scene, it's all very silly and somehow both over-long and under-baked. It delivers one fairly gruesome kill, and there is one other relatively shocking moment of violence earlier on... but it's shocking in a way where you wonder why the filmmakers went there and did something to a certain character (who's also acting uncharacteristically carelessly). Elsewhere, Believer seems more willing to fall back on bad jump scares, and there's no sense of dread or pervasively creepy atmosphere; nothing close to what you feel when watching say 1973's The Exorcist or 1990's The Exorcist III. The Exorcist: Believer is simply slow, lazy, and seemingly itself scared to shock and provoke.

'The Exorcist: Believer' Brings Back (and Wastes) Ellen Burstyn

Without a doubt, Ellen Burstyn is a great actress. One of her most iconic roles was in the first Exorcist movie, where she was arguably the central character, at least before the final act, which focused on the exorcist being performed by two priests, Father Karras (Jason Miller) and Father Merrin (Max von Sydow). Burstyn played Regan's mother, Chris MacNeil, and had to do much of the emotional heavy lifting for the film. Like Victor in The Exorcist: Believer, Chris was a single parent grappling with one of the worst things imaginable as a parent: feeling powerless to help one's child while they're clearly suffering; their condition constantly worsening. Chris and Regan have a well-established bond, and you come to care for them, making the film's climax all the more engrossing.

Ellen Burstyn didn't appear in any Exorcist movies following the 1973 original, with The Exorcist: Believer being her return to the franchise after 50 years. She's not bad overall, but the problem is more that the film gives her so little to do. She's established as having become an expert on exorcisms in the years since the first movie's events, and forms part of a team made up of people with different faiths who attempt to exorcise the demonic force within the two young girls. Yet Burstyn herself is really just there to deliver some exposition, and then ultimately disappears from the film for large stretches of time. It's understandable why the marketing emphasized Burstyn's involvement in the movie, but her character hardly needs to be there, which is a real shame, considering they brought back a legendary Oscar-winning actress to essentially do very little; perhaps even next to nothing.

Like the Scares, the Human Drama in 'The Exorcist: Believer' Also Falters

Not only is the original Exorcist a great blend of supernatural and psychological horror, but it's also commendable as a grounded and emotionally engaging drama. It's well-written, well-paced, and especially well-acted, which makes the viewer ultimately care more about the story once the horror elements start to properly kick in. Making a horror movie about themes like faith, family, and the corruption of innocence necessitates strong character drama alongside effective scares. This makes The Exorcist: Believer doubly disappointing, as alongside it not being scary, it also fails to work as a good drama. Certain characters are under-written (there are also arguably too many), the story beyond its first act is poorly paced, and many character dynamics feel sloppily recycled from past Exorcist movies, or built out of horror tropes that horror aficionados are likely sick of by now.

Despite most cast members in Believer doing the best they can, the screenplay just offers very little, and director David Gordon Green is no Friedkin when it comes to establishing effective atmosphere or building genuine tension through visuals. The Exorcist: Believer is flatly written, visually uninspired, fails to utilize its cast, and seems unwilling to offer much by way of scares or compelling human drama. There's no pleasure in eviscerating a film that could've been good, or at least showed some potential. Yet sometimes, it has to be done in the hope that criticisms will be taken on board, and future horror/Exorcist films will be better. There have been some great horror movies in 2023, though The Exorcist: Believer is not one of them. If missteps are learned from, and a planned The Exorcist: Deceiver is better come 2025, then that should be enough for fans of this long-running and strange series. Perhaps then, it will genuinely be an excellent day for an exorcism. For now, however, it is not.

The Exorcist: Believer is in theaters now.