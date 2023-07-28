The Big Picture Key Takeaways:

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will include The Exorcist: Believer, an interactive experience allowing audiences to be a part of their favorite scary stories.

The event will run at both Universal Resorts in the US, starting on September 1 and concluding on November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort, and September 7 to October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights program allows guests to visit ten different Haunted Houses, with each year featuring new themes based on popular horror media.

One of this year's most anticipated horror releases will be coming to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. The Exorcist: Believer will join the likes of Stranger Things and The Last of Us, in an interactive experience meant to put audiences right at the center of their favorite scary stories. The event will run in both Universal Resorts in the United States, beginning on September 1 and concluding on November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort. On the East Coast, the event will open on September 7 and conclude on October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The upcoming sequel to the 1973 classic was directed by David Gordon Green, and it will star Leslie Odom Jr. as the father of a couple of girls who have been demonically possessed. After hearing that someone else has gone through similar experiences, he and his wife go looking for Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn). The trailer establishes that, even with MacNeil's experience, what the young girls are suffering could be too much to handle, and every exorcism ritual known to humankind will be required in order to free their bodies.

Considering that Halloween is the special time of the year when every horrifying creature and specter come crawling out of the shadows, hungry for blood, Universal makes a good use of celebrating the festivity with their Halloween Horror Nights program. Guests are allowed to visit ten different Haunted Houses, which are dark rooms themed to different horror media from across pop culture. Every year, the Houses change depending on what became popular since the last event took place, making the Halloween Horror Nights a fresh experience each time.

The Future of Halloween Horror Nights

With Michael Myers bringing his reign of terror to an end at the hands of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in last year's Halloween Ends, Universal is looking to expand their horror franchise catalog, and some of their ideas include a popular video game adaptation. Five Nights at Freddy's will tell the story of haunted pizzeria that holds many secrets within its hallways, and the main antagonists of the story being literal animatronics makes the franchise the perfect candidate for an inclusion within a theme park attraction. If the movie becomes successful, it wouldn't be surprising to see Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy as part of Halloween Horror Nights.

You can check out the full list of Haunted Houses and Scare Zones below, before horror comes to life this fall:

The Full List of Haunted Houses

*Haunted house also featured at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

The Last of Us*

For the first time ever, Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game “The Last of Us” comes to life in an all-new haunted house that propels guests into an obstacle course of carnage and mayhem as they join a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected. Guests will find themselves navigating iconic locations from the video game in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.

Stranger Things 4*

Season 4 of Netflix’s original series “Stranger Things” is brought to life in a terrifying all-new haunted house that transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will be immersed in the eerie Upside Down for a heart-pounding experience while traveling through iconic scenes. Guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats, and even Vecna himself within his blood-red Mind Lair in a race against the clock to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse.

The Exorcist: Believer*

Inspired by Universal Pictures’ terrifying new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment (in theaters Friday, October 13), “The Exorcist: Believer” haunted house will transport guests to a bustling street market in Haiti, where an innocent purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal, the awakening of sinister spirits and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S. The girls are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. After the girls begin to exhibit unsettling behavior, it soon becomes clear that only an exorcism can save them – and everyone who comes in contact with them, including unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count*

Inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” casts this killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus

begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked*

The dank Catacombs of Paris house a much darker secret sixty feet beneath the bustling streets, as the all-new haunted house “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets. Deep within the Catacombs, Universal’s most notorious creatures – The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man – lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation. These desperate and dangerous fiends have become filled with a rage toward guests navigating the twisted tunnels of their underground labyrinth home.

Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins

In the 1930s Dust Bowl era, guests won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities where they’ll encounter grotesquely distorted animals and freakish fiends. In “Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins,” the price to enter this creepy caravan is steep as souls feed his immortal power.

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

The great wizard Merlyn has been transformed into the Enchanted Oak, leaving a power vacuum. When two powerful warlocks invade his castle to steal his spell book, they are turned into dragons of fire and ice. Now guests are caught in the middle of their battle and are forced to choose a path and a victor. But beware, one never knows who will win in “Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate.”

YETI: Campground Kills

In a 1950s campground, a group of towering, terrifying yetis are running rampant, ripping apart campers, rangers and anyone else who gets in their way. In “YETI: Campground Kills,” guests must flee through the campground into cabins, a bait shack and even the outhouse in hopes of making it to the ranger tower before it’s too late.

The Darkest Deal

In the Mississippi Delta, blues musician Pinestraw Spruce meets at a crossroads with a diabolical entity known as The Collector to make a deal: his soul for musical glory. Guests will witness his big break performing for a crowd before The Collector drags him to Hades with the other musicians who learned the terrible price of fame in “The Darkest Deal.”

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

Colonial-era villagers begin to worship the moon obsessively. When the blood moon rises at their fall festival, they take it as a sign that they must hunt down any non-followers within their village. Guests will need to try not to become part of the sacrifice as they gather body parts to form a grisly offering in “Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.”

Five Scare Zones

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror

Dr. Oddfellow will lure guests into Halloween Horror Nights with a promise of immortality. As he lifts the veil on all the horrors to come, they’ll soon realize they may not even survive the night.

Dark Zodiac

Dr. Oddfellow has entered a dark dimension to harness the power of the Zodiac and live forever. He twists the signs into malevolent beings who foretell one’s doom. As his star rises, yours falls.

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

In the 1920s, Dr. Oddfellow ventured deep into the darkest jungle, performing horrific experiments on nature. Now his monstrous creatures are running amok and on the hunt.

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

At a 60s music fest in a small New York town, guests will jam to popular bands with fellow concert goers until Dr. Oddfellow unleashes vicious vampires on the audience that are out for blood.

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Enter a 1940s San Francisco shipping yard full of mysterious crates and cages bearing Dr. Oddfellow’s symbol. Beware, his nightmarish oddities have now escaped spreading fear and chaos in their wake.