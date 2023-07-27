The Big Picture David Gordon Green brings new life to The Exorcist franchise with his film The Exorcist: Believer, just as he did with Halloween by bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis.

David Gordon Green revitalised the Halloween franchise and he's attempting to breathe new life into The Exorcist with his new film, The Exorcist: Believer. Halloween achieved that by bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis to her iconic and signature role as Laurie Strode, and Green hopes to replicate that effect by bringing Ellen Burstyn in to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil for the first time in fifty years, the tormented mother of Regan MacNeil, the possessed girl from The Exorcist.

However, there has been some clamour as to the whereabouts of Linda Blair, the actress who made her name as Regan in that original film. Blair is not listed as part of the cast, which is a direct sequel to The Exorcist and ignores the sequels which originally followed the movie. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Green refused to comment specifically on whether or not Regan would appear in the film, but noted that Blair was on set as a consultant and was very much part of the movie.

"The film alludes to her character in a number of ways. We were lucky and had Linda as a technical advisor," explained the director. "She helped us bring excellent performances out of young actresses. It was really valuable having a relationship with her and being able to get her as a part of this conversation."

A New Beginning

Green further elaborated on his film choosing to take a new path away from the sequels of the 1970s and 1980s, adding:

"To be honest, I'm not avoiding any of them, but I don't know them very well. I've seen all of them. I've seen Exorcist III more than any of them. I know that one very well. Say what you will about Exorcist II, but it ain’t shy. It is a fearless epic of ideas, but [we're] not necessarily following a character from Exorcist: The Beginning. We're not looking into that. It's not that type of a franchise that needs to check boxes."

A sequel to Believer, entitled Deceiver, has already been officially greenlit and will be released in 2025. The official logline for the movie states:

“Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.”

The Exorcist: Believer opens in theaters on October 13, 2023.