The Big Picture The Exorcist: Believer is the first chapter in David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy and is available to stream on Peacock on December 1.

The film follows a photographer, Victor Fielding, who seeks help from Chris MacNeill, Regan's mother, to confront the demonic forces possessing his daughter and her friend.

Despite high expectations and a talented cast, Believer has received negative reviews and struggled at the box office, earning $133 million worldwide so far. The sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, is due out in 2025.

Peacock is about to be possessed by The Exorcist: Believer next month. David Gordon Green's first chapter in his reboot trilogy following the events of William Friedkin and William Peter Blatty's legendary horror classic will be available to stream exclusively on the platform on December 1, marking a rather quick turnaround from its October 6 theatrical debut. It's so quick that the film is still playing in theaters and still opening in certain territories around the world, including Ireland, Poland, and South Korea.

Set fifty years after Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) was possessed by the horrifying demon Pazuzu, The Exorcist: Believer opens another case of demonic meddling. Photographer Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) is scrambling to find any information about his daughter's (Lidya Jewett) condition when she and a friend (Olivia O'Neill) vanish without a trace into the woods, only to come back with no recollection of what happened and demonic forces tagging along. Desperate for help to confront the pure evil possessing the two girls, he seeks out Chris MacNeill (Ellen Burstyn), Regan's mother and the only other person on record to have experienced a similar predicament.

Excitement, and expectations, were high for the return of The Exorcist. Considering the original's vaunted status within horror, Green's latest, which he co-wrote with Peter Sattler, was going to be held to an incredibly high standard. The fact that both Burstyn and Blair returned to their roles for the first time since the original trilogy was promising, but the film also featured a talented cast around them including Odom Jr. fresh off an excellent turn in Glass Onion alongside Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Ann Dowd, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Raphael Sbarge

'The Exorcist' Reboot Trilogy Is Struggling to Take Off

Universal shelled out a small fortune of $400 million USD for the rights to The Exorcist for its trilogy and, so far, it's not looking like a good investment. Believer, which had a budget of $30 million USD on top of everything, plodded its way through the box office, earning $133 million USD worldwide to this point. Despite all the talent involved, reviews did the film no favors as it currently sits at a 22% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with audiences none too pleased by it either, at only 59%. It's largely been seen as a classic legacy sequel gone wrong, capitalizing on the franchise's characters over trying something new.

Green and Blumhouse will have to right the ship in a major way with the sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, which is due out on April 18, 2025. Until then, The Exorcist: Believer will be available to stream on Peacock on December 1 and is currently out on digital. Read our review here for what to expect going into the reboot.