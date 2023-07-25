The Big Picture The long-awaited sequel to The Exorcist franchise, The Exorcist: Believer, will be coming to theaters on October 13, 2023, bringing a new chapter of horror to fans of the original.

The film follows a father's mission to save his possessed daughter, who mysteriously disappears with her friend and returns with memory loss and a dark force inside her.

The movie features a talented cast, including Leslie Odom Jr., Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ellen Burstyn reprising her iconic role, promising to deliver a thrilling and chilling experience to audiences.

The original and iconic The Exorcist was released to theaters fifty years ago, bringing a level of horror that shocked audiences worldwide. This October, a new chapter will begin in the horror franchise. The new film comes from Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who also worked on the renewed Halloween trilogy.

The original and iconic The Exorcist was released to theaters fifty years ago, bringing a level of horror that shocked audiences worldwide. This October, a new chapter will begin in the horror franchise. The new film comes from Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who also worked on the renewed Halloween trilogy.

A New Chapter in The Exorcist Franchise

The Exorcist: Believer will follow one father's mission to save the soul of his daughter. After losing his wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor, played by Leslie Odom Jr., does his best to raise his daughter Angela, played by Lidya Jewett, all on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine, played by Olivia Marcum, disappear only to come back three days later, a dark mystery begins to unfold. The girls have been stripped of their memory, but are seemingly possessed by a dark force. In order to save his daughter, Victor will have to seek out the one person who can help him: Chris MacNeil, the mother of Regan MacNeil, who was once possessed by a demon. Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil.

The film also stars Ann Dowd and Jennifer Nettles of The Righteous Gemstones among others. The Exorcist is based on a best-selling book by William Peter Blatty. The film features a screenplay by Peter Sattler, from a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green. The film is based on characters created by Blatty. The Exorcist: Believer is set to release to theaters on October 13, 2023.