The Big Picture The Exorcist: Believer is the haunting return of the Exorcist franchise, with a creepy new clip teasing a father's worst nightmare.

Believer features a ticking time bomb of two demonic possessions, with families having to choose who lives and who dies as the girls' heartbeats are connected by sinister evil.

Believer has the potential to succeed with director David Gordon Green's genre expertise and the impressive cast, including the return of Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr.'s horror debut.

With the Halloween season in full swing, the fall movie lineup is rightfully being dominated by horror movies. This includes the haunting return of the Exorcist franchise with The Exorcist: Believer this October. Now just weeks away from the legacy sequel’s debut, Believer’s latest clip teases a father’s worst nightmare.

The new footage sees Leslie Odom Jr.'s Victor Fielding comforting his daughter Angela in bed. His concern for her sets up the starting point of the film involving Angela and her friend Kathrine disappearing in the woods for three days. Victor’s trying to get a straight answer from her of what happened, but he gets more than he bargained for when Angela says she wanted to speak to her deceased mother. After that Victor gets resistance from his daughter with the final shot of the clip being a creepy demonic reflection of her. The demon known as Pazuzu already has them in their deadly grasp. Believer features a ticking time bomb of two demonic possessions and, to make matters worse, the families have to choose who lives and who dies as the girls’ heartbeats are connected by this sinister evil.

‘The Exorcist’ 50 Years Later

There are so many reasons to get excited for Believer, but the main one has to be the return of Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil, whose daughter Regan was the focus of the first film. This is MacNeil’s first time returning to the role since the original Exorcist all the way back in 1973. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise and while there have been a handful of sequels in that time, none have captured the disturbing dark magic of the original classic. It’s a tall act to follow, but Believer does have the horrific pieces in place to succeed. That starts at the top with the film’s director David Gordon Green who’s a genre veteran now thanks to his Halloween legacy trilogy. Those films have received mixed reactions from horror fans, but they’ve shown Green has an eye for the genre and isn’t afraid to take big scream inducing swings. That’s just what this sequel needs as the original was one of the most groundbreaking, scariest, experiences in cinema history.

Image via Universal

The cast is also a huge draw for this film. Besides Burstyn's comeback, Odom Jr. is making his horror debut with Believer. While mostly known for musical work in Hamilton, the actor has plenty of dramatic chops with films like Murder on the Orient Express, Glass Onion, and One Night in Miami under his belt. From the looks of the creepy trailer and this new clip, the actor is bringing his A-game to Believer.

When Does ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Release?

The Exorcist: Believer takes possession of theaters everywhere on October 6, 2023. Until then, you can view the film’s latest clip down below. This is the first part of Green’s new Exorcist trilogy.