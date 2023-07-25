This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer is out and it's bone-chilling. Though it's yet another installment in the franchise, the movie will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1973 film. Directed by David Gordon Green, the film is the first in a planned trilogy, and it looks deliciously evil.

The new trailer sees Leslie Odom Jr. as a father dropping his daughter off to school, before she and her friend both go missing. An extensive search did find them, but something seems off — the girls don’t remember how long they were gone, and soon weird things start to happen. As the parents of both girls start looking for answers, they come to know of Chris MacNeil, Ellen Burstyn’s character from the original film, who not only understands the grave danger the girls are in but also comes face to face with the literal ghost of her past.

What to Expect from The Exorcist: Believer

With Believer, Green aims to continue the original story rather than rebooting it, which makes the Devil all the more dangerous. As parents get desperate for help, they track down Burstyn's character, whose young daughter (Linda Blair) was once possessed by an evil entity known as Pazuzu. The original 1973 feature became a rare event where a horror flick garnered a nomination for Academy Award for Best Picture, along with nine others. The impact of the movie on pop culture is undeniable and the makers of Believer want to continue that legacy.

However, if fans aren’t familiar with the original movie, producer Jason Blum previously assured fans that the movie is still for everyone. He said, “I want to make a movie that works for both [audiences]. I want to make a movie for people that know and love the first Exorcist and are furious that we’re doing this, but somehow drag themselves to the theater. I want them to come out happy. And I want to make a movie that people who’ve never heard of The Exorcist really enjoy.”

Along with Burstyn as Chris MacNeil and Odom Jr. as the father of a possessed child, the movie also cast Jennifer Nettles as the mother of another possessed child who teams up with Odom Jr's character. Lidya Jewett and newcomer Olivia Marcum will play two young girls who are possessed by a demonic spirit. Ann Dowd, Raphael Sbarge and Okwui Okpokwasili further round off the cast.

The Exorcist: Believer arrives in theatres on October 13. You can check out the new trailer below: