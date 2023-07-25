This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

David Gordon Green's Exorcist universe is already growing. In the wake of the trailer for The Exorcist: Believer, out in October, Universal has also announced that the film is the first in a planned trilogy, with the second film, The Exorcist: Deceiver, setting a release date for April 18, 2025. This comes several months ahead of the first film's premiere, led by Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn.