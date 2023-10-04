With the recent passing of the great William Friedkin and the release of The Exorcist: Believer, 'tis the season once again to revel in what an unholy miracle The Exorcist is. Still one of the scariest films ever made that hasn't aged a day, it's a masterpiece of atmosphere, weaving bone-crunching technique with sophisticated domestic drama that makes you actually care about the people being terrorized. One aspect of the film that doesn't get highlighted enough is the devil itself, Pazuzu. While Linda Blair is, obviously, incredible as Regan and got an Oscar nomination, it's widely known now that her possessed voice is actually Mercedes McCambridge. But it wasn't as widely known when the film was released, and the story of why that is got messier than the pea soup vomit Regan retched out.

William Friedkin Had Trouble Creating the Devil's Voice

In Friedkin's memoir The Friedkin Connection, he discusses struggling to come up with a suitable voice for the devil, considering that the original novel only describes it as "guttural...thick with menace and power." He knew that 12-year-old Linda couldn't supply a suitable voice, and so he first turned to a friend of his, Ken Nordine. Nordine was a sound tracker for radio and commercials, and he frequently experimented with audio and free-association style music. Friedkin asked him to try and come up with a good demonic voice, supplying him with both recordings of Linda's voice and asking Nordine to try it himself. Nordine's results made Friedkin realize that neither would suffice: Linda still sounded like a little girl, and Nordine sounded like a grown man trying to be a girl. So Friedkin thought to himself if he knew of any female actresses with experience in voice work, and he called upon a woman Orson Welles called "the greatest voice actress ever": Mercedes McCambridge.

For context, McCambridge is an actress with an odd career. She spent most of it in television and radio, having dalliances with film sprinkled throughout. What's surprising is that, much like John Cazale, she had a knack for putting herself in great movies, as a good amount of her film roles are in iconic (or at least important) ones. She won an Oscar in her first film role in All the King's Men, fought against Joan Crawford in Johnny Guitar, feuded with Elizabeth Taylor in Giant, and terrorized Janet Leigh in a legendary cameo as a biker gang member in Touch of Evil. All of these roles were characterized as hardened and bullish, either unconcerned with niceties or wise in the ways of manipulation, wanting to have it their way or not at all. Sounds perfect for a demon looking to possess a girl for no discernible reason.

Mercedes McCambridge Worked With Priests To Find Her “Inner Demon”

Friedkin claims in his memoir that, when he officially offered McCambridge the role, her response was to ask him what he knew about her. He admitted he didn't know much, so she told him about her history as a rehabbed alcoholic, a smoker for 30 years, and knew multiple priests. She'd need to counsel with these priests at all times while indulging in her old vices in order to "find my inner demon"; he ultimately agreed to these conditions. Furthermore, in order to get her in the right mindset, she insisted on being tightly bound to a chair, swallowing raw eggs and Jack Daniel's while smoking, all combined to give her voice a wheezing, roughshod quality. They would record lines multiple times, so they could dub them on top of each other, then add in separate laughs, cries, and other animal noises in order to add spontaneity. He said she would have to take breaks for an hour, crying while being consoled by the priests. When they were finally done, Friedkin claims she came up to him and confided in him that she didn't want screen credit, claiming she didn't "want people to think about who did the voice." Not only that, she wouldn't want credit even if she were offered it!

Here's where things get messy. In a 1974 interview with the New York Times, Mercedes McCambridge confirmed all the insane tactics used to get her voice just right, justifying it by saying she had to "imagine Lucifer. I had to imagine the incredible, bottomless agony...so I cried out from my remembered hell." She clarified that the wheezing sound came from her bronchitis, that her screams were inspired by the screams of patients detoxing from alcohol she had been around during her time kicking alcohol, and that she needed the support of the priests because she was a devout Catholic and "speaking those vile blaspheming words was agony for me." Where she disagreed was with the matter of credit. She angrily claimed Friedkin promised her she would get full credit as Pazuzu's voice, but that he "broke his promise." She "snarkily" theorized he did so at the behest of Warner Bros. in order to not hurt Linda Blair's Oscar chances: "Maybe...people will think the sound effects people simply fixed her voice up — that it was her vocal performance. But her vocal performance was laughable!"

How Did William Friedkin and Warner Bros. Respond?

Friedkin did acknowledge this accusation in his memoir. He tells a story of Mercedes coming up to him after the premiere, "crying, shouting, and pulling at my arm" over her name not being in the credits. He insisted that she promised him she didn't want her name in the credits, but it didn't help matters any when Eileen Deitz, Linda Blair's stunt double, also stepped forward to claim partial credit for the performance. Friedkin didn't respond in kind to either of these, characterizing them both as liars who "saw an opportunity to claim part of the limelight." Somewhat confusingly, not 3 sentences later, Friedkin claims McCambridge was well worth the credit, so he didn't object to Warner redoing prints of the film to insert her name in the credits. Ultimately, Warner Bros. did as Friedkin claimed, and shelled out the money to add Mercedes McCambridge's name to the credits of The Exorcist for all to see.

So who told the truth? Considering both Friedkin and McCambridge have long since passed, it doesn't seem like we'll get the 100% truth anytime soon. But for what it's worth, most publications take McCambridge's events at face value; if you look at the obituaries publications ran for her, like in People Magazine, they openly state that "when she attended the preview, her name was missing. As she left the theater in tears, Friedkin tried to explain that there had been no time to insert her credit. The Screen Actors Guild intervened and forced her inclusion in the credits." By that logic, McCambridge ultimately "won" in the end, properly enshrined in film history as a driving force in one of the most nightmarish creatures we've been subjected to. As she herself put it in her New York Times interview, "if there was any horror in the exorcism, it was me!”