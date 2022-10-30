While The Exorcist has endured as a horror masterpiece, this 1973 William Friedkin directorial effort has spawned some truly chaotic and cursed sequels. Exorcist II: The Heretic is widely regarded as one of the worst movies of all time, while the production of the fourth entry, The Exorcist: The Beginning, was plagued with constant problems and ended up spawning two different drastically different cuts long before “The Snyder Cut” entered the internet discourse lexicon. Because of these issues, it can be astonishing to realize watching Peter William Blatty’s 1990 motion picture The Exorcist III that this isn’t just a step up from other Exorcist follow-ups, this is a genuinely well-made and unnerving motion picture.

Unfortunately, The Exorcist III’s theatrical cut is capped off with an awkward ending that was mandated by studio executives. The inorganic nature of this conclusion is glaringly apparent for countless reasons and provides a frustratingly disjointed resolution to what’s otherwise been a thoughtful extension of the original Exorcist.

What Happened During the Production of The Exorcist III?

Image via 20th Century Fox

The book The Exorcist: Out of the Shadows features various passages that clarify the behind-the-scenes context of The Exorcist III’s awkward ending. William Peter Blatty recalls in this text that, a couple of months after the shoot for The Exorcist III was done, the film's production company, Morgan Creek Productions, rang him up to inform him that the climax needed to be altered. In their opinion, an Exorcist movie needed an exorcism. Blatty couldn't refuse their request, so he got to work on a new finale. This new conclusion would introduce a brand-new character, Father Morning (Nicol Williamson) and lots of splashy spectacle as this priest and protagonist William F. Kinderman (George C. Scott) try to remove the spirit that has possessed the corpse of Damien Karras (Jason Miller).

Though Blatty performed to studio’s wishes, he was never satisfied with how the sequence turned out. His feelings are already incredibly understandable before one considers how this hastily reshot ending contrasts with the original conclusion Blatty filmed. Initially, The Exorcist III would’ve ended with Kinderman, after narrowly saving his family from a murderous nurse, simply walking in and shooting the possessed Karras. It would’ve been an understated conclusion to a film that’s all about subtlety, not to mention something drastically different from the famous climax of The Exorcist.

Instead of delivering that ending, Blatty was forced to make something that would both never be able to escape the shadow of the original Exorcist’s finale and feel at odds with the preceding movie. The latter issue is especially apparent since this new finale’s tone is borderline insulting in how much it rubs up against the rest of The Exorcist III.

What Went Wrong With the Reshot Exorcist III Ending

Image via 20th Century Fox

For much of The Exorcist III, writer/director Blatty is content to let the atmosphere of this film be an unnerving simmer. This is a story about human beings like Kinderman reeling from the horrors of the world they cannot explain, whether it’s the events of the initial Exorcist movie or the terrifying actions of the ruthless Gemini Killer. Most of the characters walk around in a fugue state, while Scott’s quiet line deliveries suggest that he’s resigned himself to the waves of confusion and sorrow that have consumed him.

The majority of the gruesome deaths that keep the plot moving along, including of Kinderman’s friend Father Dyer (Ed Flanders), are kept off-screen. More unique ways of conveying their demises are employed, such as Kinderman encountering Dyer, who has stitches around his neck, in a vision of Heaven just before he learns that he’s been murdered. Through these means, The Exorcist III quietly emphasizes that the true terror here isn’t seeing murder but living with the knowledge that murderous evil exists. Just trying to go about a day-to-day existence cognizant of this provides a heavy anchor to one’s soul.

These are all such thoughtful qualities of The Exorcist III that, unfortunately, get thrown out the window for the climax. Suddenly, we’re seeing people pinned to the ceiling and having their flesh peeled off by the chants of Satanic forces. Worse, the film even undercuts earlier acts of violence that were so effectively kept off-screen. One of the first murders in the film is of a young Black boy named Thomas Kintry. His demise shakes Kinderman to his core, a fact made apparent as he describes the youth’s violent demise and the hideous fact that his face was covered in Blackface makeup when the cops found his corpse.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Keeping this off-screen was what made this development effective as it left the boy’s demise to the audience’s imagination. Unfortunately, that kind of restraint is abandoned for this finale, as Kintry’s corpse suddenly shows up nailed to a cross in a vision delivered to Kinderman by the possessed priest. The dialogue-heavy approach to exploring how violence leaves an inescapable mark on a person’s psychology has now been traded out for this kind of splashy spectacle. The Exorcist III has traded quiet-but-impactful for loud-but-hollow in its finale, all to appease studio executives who believe you can recreate the horrors of The Exorcist on a dime.

The problems with this reshot climax are limitless, but an especially egregious shortcoming is the awkward presence of Father Morning. Suddenly showing up in the plot just so this movie can do a classical exorcism sequence, it’s impossible to get invested in Morning since we’ve never gotten to know him before this intense spiritual showdown. It also means that Kinderman, the protagonist of the story, is sidelined for much of the finale. What can he do during an exorcism as just a police investigator? The previously grounded nature of The Exorcist III allowed an interesting everyman protagonist like Kinderman a chance to flourish, but this awkward heightened climax pushes him off to the sidelines.

The Exorcist III’s Story Does Not End With This Awkward Conclusion

The Exorcist III is a shockingly good movie, very atmospheric and often showing impressive restraint and a great sense of timing in its scares. A crummy finale cannot totally tank the movie, but it does show the kind of problems so many movies face in navigating the studio system. Executives often just want an encore of what’s worked before, so doing something different is bound to make them nervous. The Exorcist III so often excels because it eschews doing what you’d expect from an Exorcist movie, while its climax is so poor because it’s trying too hard to mimic what it thinks audiences want out of an Exorcist installment.

Thankfully, the story of The Exorcist III did not end with just this theatrical cut. For years, fans clamored to see Blatty’s initial vision for this movie, including that original ending. Though most of the deleted footage was initially considered to be lost, most of that footage, including much of the original ending, was restored in a snazzy Blu-ray release from Shout! Factory in 2016. With this release, viewers could finally have a chance to experience Blatty’s vision for this Exorcist installment while the curse that plagues these Exorcist sequels was finally, if only temporarily, put to rest.