The power of Christ compels you to attend FAN EXPO San Francisco, as legendary horror icon Linda Blair will appear at the significant fan event. Best known for her terrifying performance as Reagan in 1973's The Exorcist, Linda Blair played arguably one of the best horror villains of all time in William Friedkin's groundbreaking masterpiece. Now, fans of one of the most influential horror films ever made will get to meet the source of their nightmares with a chance to meet and greet Linda Blair herself.

While Linda Blair's full schedule for the convention hasn't been revealed yet, it's been confirmed that the Exorcist icon will attend for the entire weekend. This year's FAN EXPO San Francisco will occur from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1. The times for each day are 4:00 PM — 9:00 PM on Friday (which is also a preview night), 10:00 AM to 7 PM on Saturday, and 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday. The event will also occur at the Moscone Center West at 800 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Select tickets and passes are still on sale and can be purchased on the FAN EXPO San Francisco website.

In The Exorcist, young Reagan MacNeil becomes the unwilling host of Pazuzu — an ancient and cruel demonic entity. While under Pazuzu's influence, Reagan is transformed into a sadistic monster who torments her own family. Her only hope lies in a devout reverend scholar (Max von Sydow) and a priest in a crisis of faith (Jason Miller). Linda Blair would return as an older Reagan MacNeil in two direct sequels to the original classic, being a significant protagonist in 1977's Exorcist II: The Heretic and having a brief cameo appearance in 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.

Who Else Is Attending FAN EXPO San Francisco?

Linda Blair is far from the only recognizable star who is a part of the star-studded guest list for FAN EXPO San Francisco. Everyone from the galaxy of Star Wars to the worlds of Marvel and DC Comics will be in attendance for various panels and meet-and-greet events. This includes Star Wars prequel trilogy star Hayden Christensen, The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis, The Naked Gun star Priscilla Presley, Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell, Daredevil star Charlie Cox, and many more.

If you want to revisit Linda Blair's legendary role before FAN EXPO San Francisco, The Exorcist is currently available to rent or buy on VOD.

