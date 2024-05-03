The Big Picture Mike Flanagan may direct the next Exorcist movie, following disappointment with Believer's box office performance.

Believer earned $137 million globally, falling short of the original Exorcist's $440 million success.

Flanagan, known for horror films and series, may take the franchise in a new direction.

Recent comments from producer Jason Blum suggested that a retool was in order when last year’s The Exorcist: Believer wasn’t as successful as Blumhouse and Universal hoped. That certainly seems to be the case, as Deadline is reporting that Mike Flanagan is in talks to direct the next Exorcist movie. Director David Gordon Green was initially on board to direct an entire trilogy of new movies in the franchise, with The Exorcist: Believer intended to be only the first film in that three-film sequel series. Originally set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, The Exorcist: Deceiver was delayed when Green left the project. If talks come to fruition, Flanagan will take over, likely steering the franchise in a new direction.

Believer has garnered a collective $137 million at the global box office. Despite securing the position of the second-highest-grossing chapter in the franchise, it falls significantly short of the remarkable $440 million earned by the original Exorcist in 1973. When adjusted for inflation, this translates to approximately $2 billion in today's money. The Exorcist franchise gave rise to a succession of sequels spanning from widely derided to potentially underrated.

What Was 'The Exorcist: Believer' About?

The first film in the trilogy was released theatrically on October 13, 2023, with Leslie Odom Jr. starring alongside a returning Ellen Burstyn from the original classic. In Believer, Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) has raised their daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before. The final moments of The Exorcist: Believer brought Linda Blair’s Regan MacNeil back into the fold, seeming to suggest that the legacy character could return in future installments.

As for Flanagan, the horror filmmaker has Life of Chuck on the way. Flanagan previously helmed Stephen King adaptations Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, and he’s also known for titles including Ouija: Origin of Evil and Oculus, along with the Netflix horror shows The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

