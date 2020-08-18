‘The Exorcist’ Movies Ranked From Downright Devilish to Heaven-Sent

When it comes to horror franchises, there’s none quite like The Exorcist. With five films total, this franchise has carved out an interesting niche for itself within the horror genre. It all begins with 1973’s The Exorcist, which was adapted by author William Peter Blatty from his own novel and directed by William Friedkin. The Exorcist was a critical and commercial hit, holding the title of the highest-grossing horror movie until the release of 2017’s IT. It also went on to earn 10 Oscar nominations and winning two (Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound Mixing).

The story begins with the possession of a 12-year-old girl in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. and a priest whose wavering faith in reaffirmed with this horrific event. It’s ultimately an unsettling, introspective film on what it means to have faith, where evil originates, and how it touches all our lives. Given the weighty, horror-filled material, it’s no wonder The Exorcist has spawned sequels. There’s plenty to chew on, so why not chew? But what has resulted over these last decades is a disparate franchise marked by valiant efforts to hone in on something as effective as the original movie. ome succeed while others fail miserably. Some manage to make the examination of good vs. evil, faith vs. science, the psychological effects of what is seen vs. what is unseen a compelling thing to watch. Some just don’t. Such is the way of franchises — and this is especially true in the case of The Exorcist and its four sequels.

So, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of 1990’s The Exorcist III, I figured it was about time we rank these suckers and see how the franchise holds up. You may want to strap in and try not to puke pea soup as you read this ranking because it flies in the face of dang near every other ranking out there. But trust me, I have my reasons.

