A perpetual addition to any top-ten list of scariest films of all time, even placing number one on Rolling Stone's Top 101 Best Horror Movies of All Time, The Exorcist is, above all else, an excellent film. It holds the distinction of being the first horror movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and even Collider's own Nate Richard gives it an A! It ratchets up the terror not through an excess of blood and gore, but with an ominous feel that permeates the entire film from start to end, creepy moments that became iconic upon release, and bolstered by excellent performances, especially from young Linda Blair, who plays Regan MacNeil.

The Exorcist was followed up by two sequels: 1977's Exorcist II: The Heretic (ironically titled, given its heresy against the original), and the far better-received The Exorcist III in 1990. Not one but two prequels landed within months of each other, with 2004's Exorcist: The Beginning and 2005's Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist claiming to be the heir apparent to The Exorcist legacy, but neither making a case for it. (The story behind the prequels is absolutely fascinating.) A short-lived TV series in 2016 added another piece to the legacy. This October, another entry in the franchise is ready to terrify a new generation, David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer. It appears from the trailer that this may be the closest to the spirit and feel of the original (with Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil), so before the latest sequel hits theaters, let's revisit the original.

What Happens at the Beginning of 'The Exorcist'?

In Northern Iraq, Catholic priest and archaeologist Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) comes across a medallion of Saint Joseph and another piece that represents the ancient demon Pazuzu while on an archaeological dig. This is just one of a series of strange events he encounters there. As he readies for the trip home, he sees a large Pazuzu statue, with two dogs fighting before it. Back in Washington, D.C., actress Chris MacNeil is working on a film, so while in the area, she has rented a home for herself and her daughter Regan, one that comes with a handful of servants.

One day, Chris hears noises in the attic, which Regan insists come from her imaginary friend, "Captain Howdy," whom she communicates with via Ouija board (note: if your child has an imaginary friend that you can actually hear, get out). Meanwhile, a statue of the Virgin Mary is found desecrated in a nearby church. While filming, Chris notices Catholic priest Damien Karras (Jason Miller) watching the proceedings. Karras, who uses his skills as a psychiatrist to counsel fellow priests, has issues of his own, battling with a crisis of faith and the guilt of not being by his mother's side when she passed away.

How Does Regan Become Possessed?

Chris throws a party at her home, with the attendees including a priest named Father Dyer (Rev. William O'Malley). Chris asks him about Karras, who is a good friend of Dyer's, with Dyer explaining Karras' role as a counselor. With the party in full swing, Regan comes downstairs after being sent to bed, dressed in her nightgown, and just stands there, vacant. She speaks to a party guest who happens to be an astronaut, and ominously says, "You're gonna die up there." Regan then urinates on the carpet in front of the guests. Chris takes Regan upstairs, bathes her, and puts her to bed. But as she walks away, a loud sound sends her back to Regan's room, where Regan's bed is shaking violently and levitating.

Regan is put through a series of medical tests — because obviously, a shaking, levitating bed is a medical issue — but doctors can't find anything wrong with her. Back home, Regan appears to have a seizure, but when two doctors try to sedate her, she throws them across the room, shouting, "Keep away! The sow is mine!" In a voice that's definitely not hers. With no explanations, the doctors suggest Chris seek out a psychiatrist, or perhaps... an exorcist!

Father Merrin and Father Karras to the Rescue!

Upon returning home one evening, Chris finds Regan alone in her bitterly cold bedroom, asleep. Her friend Burke (Jack MacGowran) was supposed to be looking after her, but he is nowhere to be found. Wait, there he is — on an outdoor staircase below Regan's window, dead and with his head turned backward. Upon hearing a male voice cry "Do it" from Regan's bedroom, Chris runs in, only to find Regan stabbing at her genitals with a crucifix. Unable to stop her, and with furniture moving around the room on its own, Chris can only look on as Regan's head turns backward, and speaks to her in Burke's voice.

Finally, at the point where she has to believe that possession is a very real possibility, she calls upon Karras to come over. Over the course of a few meetings, Regan claims to be the Devil, projectile vomits into Karras' face (it will turn you off pea soup forever), speaks in tongues, reacts violently to holy water, and has the words "help me" etched on her skin. Convinced an exorcism is warranted, Karras approaches his superior, who grants him permission but on the condition that an experienced priest performs the rite, with Karras assisting. Cue Father Merrin.

How Does 'The Exorcist' End?

Merrin arrives at the house and promptly warns the inexperienced Karras to expect the demon to attack psychologically before entering Regan's bedroom. The pair read the exorcism rite from the Roman Ritual, with the demon cursing them throughout. Sensing Karras to be the weaker of the two, the demon focuses its venom on him, attacking his loss of faith and mocking his guilt over his mother's death. After leaving the room momentarily, Karras enters, only to find the demon appearing as his mother. Merrin kicks Karras out of the room, continuing the exorcism on his own. After having collected himself, Karras re-enters the room to find that Merrin has died.

Angered, Karras attacks Regan and demands the demon leave her and possess him instead. The demon rips a medallion of Saint Joseph from Karras' neck before leaving Regan for Karras. With Regan free, Karras hurls himself with the demon out the window. Chris holds her healed daughter tightly, as Father Dyer gives the dying Karras last rites. When the MacNeils prepare to leave, Regan, despite having no memory of the demonic events, runs to Father Dyer and gives him a kiss on the cheek upon seeing his clerical collar.

As it stands, it's unknown to what degree, if any, the other franchise projects will play in The Exorcist: Believer. What director David Gordon Green has made clear, however, is that the new film is not ignoring the other entries. "I like all the Exorcist movies," Green says, "Not only do I like them, I think they can all fall into the acceptable mythology for what I’m doing. They’re all fine to exist, and I enjoy all of them." What's important is that the new sequel honors the film that started it all, and if it comes even close, then fans are in for a Hell of a ride.