Within the genre of horror, both the Halloween and The Exorcist franchises are pillars in their own respects. Both films paved the way in the '70s for sub-genres to follow, and decades later one filmmaker is tackling both in order to bring them back to audiences on the big screen in fresh ways. With Halloween Ends, the final installment in his trilogy, premiering October 14, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with writer-director David Gordon Green to discuss with him the approach he's taken with these two pop culture beasts, so to speak, and how the projects compare.

In 2018, Green's return to the initial Halloween franchise brought back our final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) for the first time since 2002. In this timeline, Green wipes the slate clean of all that transpired following John Carpenter's 1978 film, and brought the focus back to the Shape and his inexplicable gravitational desire to destroy Laurie, and vice versa. Now, this October we finally get to see what this lifelong battle is culminating to in Halloween Ends, which sounds like an enormous responsibility for Green and yet, he's also at the helm of another franchise that shook society to our core: The Exorcist.

In their interview, Nemiroff asked the director what elements were consistent when bringing these two iconic films back, as well as what's unique about the two. Like any avid fan would, Green handles these reboots with reverence for the original material, saying, "I’m dealing with historic, cinematic characters," and he regards each as two very different projects, adding:

"...they’re nothing alike. Halloween is a horror movie, it’s a slasher movie, it’s midnight madness, good time at the movies, eat some popcorn. The Exorcist is a very researched drama about fucked-up things — spirituality, religion, mental health, family — and it’s…you can overlap those two in these very different subgenres of horror, but the approach technically, creatively, is very different."

RELATED: 'Halloween Ends' Featurette Teases a "Crazy Intense" Final Battle Between Laurie and Michael

With The Exorcist reboot, Green once again is honoring these classic horror storylines by bringing back one of the original's lead actresses Ellen Burstyn in a reprisal of her role as Chris MacNeil. The timeline from the 1973 movie starring Burstyn and Linda Blair will be the cornerstone for a brand-new trilogy, and Green says, "The similarity is that we’re taking Chris MacNeil…fifty years later, we’re checking in on her again. She’s a part of this ensemble…the leads of the film are Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd…and then Ellen [Burstyn] is a part of that journey, returning to that role." In his efforts to resurrect these horror legends, Green appreciates and utilizes the original actresses as sources of information to add richness and respect to his reboots, saying:

"For me, I love having an anchor of perspective, and so I feel like I’m dealing with, this isn’t historical subject matter, but I’m dealing with historic, cinematic characters, and I’ve got the iconic actress that played this part fifty years ago, and she’s there to ask questions. She’d there to evaluate, give me notes on the script, and she’s become like my spiritual guru that I go to, which…just the way that the film affected her life, we found ways that the story we’re creating affected Chris MacNeil in certain ways."

Both trilogies are based on the original characters, and both are produced by Jason Blum under Blumhouse Productions. Green's The Exorcist is set for a 2024 release, and Michael and Laurie face off a final time in Halloween Ends, hitting theaters on October 14. Check out the trailer for Halloween Ends below, and look out for more from our interview with Green soon.