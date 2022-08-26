Something rare within the genre of horror is a film that withstands the test of time, and especially one that earns an Oscar on top of garnering 10 nominations total. In 1974, after becoming '73s highest-grossing film, that's exactly what the controversial William Friedkin's polarizing novel-adaptation The Exorcist did, and the movie's success owes, in large part, those accolades to Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. Almost 50 years later, after declining to reprise her role numerous times, Burstyn has finally agreed to return to Pazuzu's realm, to fans' delight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress disclosed the deal she struck in order to return for David Gordon Green's highly-anticipated sequel.

First reported a little over a year ago, the horror community was shaken to its core when it was announced that Green - whose Halloween trilogy is wrapping up this October - would be helming a brand-new The Exorcist sequel. What really sent fans, however, was the confirmation of Burstyn's return as Chris MacNeil, an actress and the loving mother of Regan (Linda Blair). After two sequels and two prequels and no Burstyn, it seemed unlikely fans would ever see her facing off with old demons again. So, what was it that convinced the actress to step back into a role she left behind almost 50 years ago?

In her interview, Burstyn sat down to discuss the importance of her involvement with the Actor's Studio in New York, which partners with Pace University. As the Studio's 75th anniversary nears, Burstyn, who serves as co-president alongside Al Pacino, the association is gearing up for a "series of Sunday screenings." Since 1967, the Actor's Studio has been a place of great importance in the actress's life, and provided her with not only expertise along with the greats like Marlon Brando and Paul Newman, but with a philosophy toward the arts. It was her passion for the Studio that cemented Burstyn's reprisal of MacNeil. It wasn't Green's first outstanding financial offer to persuade her, nor the second doubled offer, but Burstyn's deep devotion to the Actor's Studio and the craft itself. In a negotiation, the actress bargained for a scholarship program for students of Pace University:

"You know, what happened was I’ve turned down many versions of The Exorcist 2. I’ve said no every time. This time they offered me a whole bunch of money and I still said no. And then they surprised me and they came back and said, “We doubled the offer.” I said, “OK, let me think about this.” I thought, “That’s a lot of money. Let me think about it.” The next thought that came to mind was: “I feel like the devil is asking my price.” And the next thought that came to mind was, “My price is a scholarship program for talented students at our master’s degree program at Pace University. That’s my price.” So I then went back and upped their up and ended up getting what I want. And I’ve got a scholarship program for young actors."

RELATED: 'The Exorcist:' Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Remake

Burstyn went on to inform that the majority of Green's first of three Exorcist films has been shot. For any fans of Green, she did mention she enjoyed working with the filmmaker and that she's returning to the production this coming November to polish off some shoots. She added that the film has gone through the editing process and that "...it’ll come out in 2024 on the 50th anniversary of The Exorcist, the original."

As Chris MacNeil in '73, Burstyn delivered quite possibly one of the most believable performances in a demonic possession movie on record. While there were spinning heads and the infamous pea-soup vomit, nothing about The Exorcist came off as campy. Rather Burstyn delivered a tortured mother desperate to save her young daughter. While not necessarily a final girl in the genre, Chris MacNeil is one woman not to be messed with. In the film she was a recently-divorced mother who juggled acting and raising her independent and witty daughter Regan. In the few scenes prior to Regan's possession, Burstyn and Blair developed a strong mother-daughter bond that made every second of that horrific exorcism scene 100% convincing.

Other notable credits for Burstyn are her Oscar-winning role in Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, opposite Kris Kristofferson, The Wicker Man as Sister SummersIsle, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood and Requiem for a Dream, where she played the heartbreaking role of Sara Goldfarb. Burstyn will be joined in Green's Exorcist reboot by Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. who is set to play the father of a possessed child who seeks the help of MacNeil. Jason Blum will produce the trilogy for Blumhouse along with Morgan Creek's James Robinson and David Robinson.

The Exorcist is set to possess theaters on October 13, 2024. Check out Collider's interview with the director below, where Green discusses the differences between his Halloween trilogy and this one: