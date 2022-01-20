William Peter Blatty’s The Exorcist is violent, disturbing, and polarizing – which is exactly what makes it such an interesting part of film history and pop culture. Based on the novel of the same name, the 1973 film has been met with both controversy and critical acclaim and has garnered a cult following of fans over the years.

And now, nearly five decades since the original flick first shocked audiences with its terrifying premise, stomach-churning imagery, and boundary-pushing performances, David Gordon Green, of recent Halloween acclaim, is revisiting the pulp fiction horror story.

Here’s everything we know so far about Green’s remake of The Exorcist.

What Happened in the Original Exorcist Story?

The story follows a little girl named Regan (Linda Blair), who is displaying new, incredibly disturbing behavior for a child her age, such as urinating on the floor in a room full of people and wielding a foul vocabulary that would make even the most hardened sailor blush. After many fruitless doctors’ tests — including the infamous arteriogram scene which made many movie-watchers physically sick — Regan's mother, actress Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), seeks the help of Jesuit priests at nearby Georgetown University. At this point, Regan is beyond the point of simply ruining her mother’s dinner parties, and Chris suspects that her daughter may even be responsible for the death of an old family friend.

Two priests, the wise Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) and the troubled Father Karras (Jason Miller), answer the spiritual call and visit the MacNeil home. It is there that they perform an exorcism on Regan, an act which Father Merrin refers to as "a dirty little secret the Catholic Church has kept hidden in the closet over the years." What unfolds on screen is some of the most gut-wrenching stuff in film history to that point — including a head-spinning, demon-quoting, and vomit-hurling Regan — which left audiences shaken, disturbed, and with some even seeking the aid of their local hospital or church groups. As such, the film was met with pushback from many communities that didn’t want The Exorcist shown in their theaters.

Additionally, many industry insiders have criticized the film’s R-rating as opposed to the more appropriate X-rating, with the R-rating given at the time simply so that there would be a better return on the cash that had been dumped into the drawn-out production costs.

What is the Exorcist Curse?

The entire production of The Exorcist was said to be cursed, as an unusual amount of strange and unfortunate events occurred during the making of the film. For instance, the whole set burned to the ground in one night, crew members and castmates were injured or died during production, and eventually, the crew arranged for the set to be spiritually cleansed.

Additionally, William Friedkin, director of the original 1973 film, is notorious for his malicious antics on the set of The Exorcist. Allegedly, Friedkin allowed the violent special effects on Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair, which resulted in serious spinal injuries for both actresses, and he often manipulated the cast in cruelly unexpected ways in order to gain authentic reactions for the camera.

The film and Friedkin also hold connections to a real-life murderer and suspected serial killer, who is even featured in the film. The doctor's assistant portrayed early in the film is played by Paul Bateson, who would go on to brutally murder Addison Verrill, a film reporter. It is suspected that Bateson is also the "Bag Murders" serial killer, who is responsible for the murder and dismemberment of six men in the late 1970s. Friedkin claims that Bateson told the director that he is in fact the killer behind the bag murders, but this has never been substantiated. After The Exorcist, William Friedkin would go on to direct Cruising in 1980, inspired by the bag murders.

The 'Exorcist Curse' is also rumored to be the reasoning behind failed sequels, prequels, and spinoffs to the original film.

What About the Other 'Exorcist' Films?

The original Exorcist won an Oscar for the best-adapted screenplay, which is a difficult status for additional remakes and sequels to live up to—cursed production or not.

The Exorcist II is widely seen as a failure, but The Exorcist III is viewed as a singular success in its own right. However, attempts at prequel stories such as Exorcist: The Beginning and Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist have largely failed to win over audiences. A television sequel to The Exorcist was released in 2016 and starred Geena Davis, but only ran for two seasons.

The creator of the new Exorcist trilogy, David Gordon Green, has implied that they may not ignore these additions to the original Exorcist, as these other iterations of the story “can all fall into the acceptable mythology.”

When Will 'The Exorcist' be Released?

This latest iteration of The Exorcist will be delivered as a trilogy, with the first film set for release in theaters on October 13, 2023.

With the first of the three films still early in development, it’s not completely clear yet when and where the second and third films will be released. Since the trilogy is part of a deal with Universal, the subsequent Exorcist films may go to straight release on Universal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Who is in the Cast?

Ellen Burstyn will reprise her original role as Chris MacNeil, Hollywood celebrity and mother of the possessed Regan MacNeil. In the original film, Burstyn’s character was a famous actress who had just split with her actor husband and was living with her daughter onset near Georgetown. Leslie Odom Jr., of Hamilton acclaim, will be added to the new cast as the father of a possessed child himself, who seeks the help of Chris MacNeil.

It’s unclear if the characters of Regan, Father Merrin, and Father Karras will be returned to the storyline, though the priests are unlikely to return, as the original actors have since passed away.

We will also have to wait to see if the famous pea soup reprises its role as demon vomit.

Who Else is Involved in Production?

Reportedly, Donna Langley of Universal, spearheaded the push for partnership between NBCUniversal and Peacock, with an aggressive bid for the Exorcist trilogy. As reported by The New York Times, the price of the mega-deal came out to the tune of more than $400 million. But with the producers confident in the loyalty of die-hard fans and moviegoers, and with movie theaters sure to continue their comeback in 2023, those involved with the project are optimistic about the future of the franchise.

Jason Blum of Blumhouse will produce the trilogy alongside James Robinson and David Robinson of Morgan Creek, which is the company that holds the rights to the Exorcist franchise. Danny McBride and Couper Samuelson of Blumhouse have also signed on to executive produce alongside Green, with the company’s project under the oversight of Ryan Turek.

“I love to do [these] kinds of movies because people are very emotional about it,” Jason Blum told Den of Geek in June of this year. “I think it’s a high bar and it’s a challenge to do the movie. Remember, most of the audience coming to this — 95% of the audience who will, if we do our job right, come to see this movie — will not have seen the first Exorcist or even heard of it.”

In addition to Green, the trilogy will be co-written by Peter Sattler, who worked with Green on an unaired adaptation of Freaks of the Heartland, a horror graphic novel. “He's another film school buddy of mine and we just have got along great,” Green told us here at Collider earlier this year. “We did this adaptation of this Steve Niles graphic novel a few years ago and just had a great time, it was so cool. So I brought him on board to jumpstart Exorcist with me. It's very cool.”

Chatting with Collider, Green also confirmed that the first film of the trilogy had been written and that the second two films were currently being outlined. “So we've got a ways to go on that, but we know where we're going,” said Green. “It's a new journey [with] some familiar characters and some new ones as well.”

Green also tells Collider’s Steve Weintraub that making the Exorcist films involves quite a change from the Halloween remake he just recently wrapped, despite both films being cult-classic horror franchises from the 1970s. “They're just so unbelievably different. One is very primal and the other is very academic. So it's just trying to switch gears there. I'm sure I'll know more a year from now when I've gotten a handle on what Exorcist is. The script's written. And it was a very, entirely different writing process.”

According to Jason Blum, though, The Exorcist will in fact be like Green’s Halloween sequel, in a way. “I think it’s going to pleasantly surprise all the skeptics out there, Blum told Den of Geek. “We had a lot of skeptics about Halloween and David turned them around, and I think he’s going to turn it around with The Exorcist.”

Who isn't included in this new project? William Friedkin, director of the original film. When it was announced that a new Exorcist was in the works, Friedkin had this to say about it on Twitter: “There’s a rumor on IMDB that I’m involved with a new version of The Exorcist. This isn’t a rumor, it’s a flat-out lie. There’s not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this.”

What Will 'The Exorcist' Remake Be About?

According to Weintraub in his Collider chat with the director, Green plans to continue the original story rather than remake it, with Leslie Odom Jr. the parent of a possessed child this time. “Desperate for help, he tracks down Burstyn's character, whose young daughter (Linda Blair) was possessed by an evil entity known as Pazuzu in the first film,” writes Weintraub.

With Ellen Burstyn returning to her role, Leslie Odom Jr. joining the cast, and Green, Blum, and a whole team of others devoted to the project, audiences can be sure that the new trilogy will be a refreshing take on the story while keeping the essence of the original film.

Blum tells Den of Geek, “I want to make a movie that works for both [audiences]. I want to make a movie for people that know and love the first Exorcist and are furious that we’re doing this, but somehow drag themselves to the theater. I want them to come out happy. And I want to make a movie that people who’ve never heard of The Exorcist really enjoy. I think David did that with Halloween. I think he’ll do that with The Exorcist also.”

Look for The Exorcist in theaters on October 13, 2023.

David Gordon Green on Why His 'Exorcist' Trilogy Is an "Entirely Different Writing Process" Than 'Halloween' "It's as different as making Stronger and Pineapple Express."

